Official ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

A 17-kilometer-long ice road was officially opened by the Transport Administration on Sunday between Estonia's biggest islands Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, to give islanders an alternative route to the mainland as ferry services struggle with sea ice.

This is the first official ice road opened this year by the agency. It will be continuously monitored and could be closed at short notice if conditions change, it said. You can see the map here.

The temporary road opened at 9 a.m. on Sunday and stretches between Tärkma on Hiiumaa and Triigi on Saarema. Vehicles undertaking the journey must weigh less than 2.5 tons.

It is only possible to drive on the track during daylight hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last vehicle is allowed onto the ice at 4:30 p.m. It will be closed if visibility drops below 300 meters.

The recommended speed is up to 25 km/h or between 40–70 km/h (speeds between 25–40 km/h may generate a resonance wave that could damage the ice).

The Transport Administration's map shows the ice conditions on the 17-kilometer ice road between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa. Source: Google maps

The road surface is uneven and at the 2.8-kilometer mark, an ice bridge has been built over a crack. Uneven areas must be crossed at the lowest possible speed.

Vehicles may enter the ice road only at marked entry points, and at a minimum interval of two minutes between vehicles.

A distance of at least 250 meters must be maintained from the vehicle ahead.

Overtaking and two-way traffic on the same lane are banned and driving off of the marked ice road is not allowed.

Seat belts must be unfastened, and vehicle doors should remain easily openable.

The Saaremaa-Hiiumaa ice road in 2018. Source: (ERR)

The agency said it is essential that the rules are followed on the ice road. The track is maintained by contractor Verston Eesti OÜ.

Vehicles must not be stopped on the ice road. Speeding, driving in snowstorms, fog, or darkness is prohibited.

Upon entering the ice road, drivers should save the phone number of the monitoring station listed on the sign at the start of the route, in case emergency assistance is needed.

The Transport Administration recommends checking the current status of ice roads via the ice road map on the TarkTee portal, which is updated as new information becomes available.

The agency also urges drivers not to drive onto ice roads that are not officially open, as doing so is life-threatening.

Alternative route

Frozen sea between the Estonia's mainland and the western islands. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Last week, the Transport Administration said the ice road was being built to give islanders an alternative route to the mainland as ferry services struggled with winter sea ice.

Priit Sauk, the agency's director general, said: "The Transport Administration definitely wants to establish an ice road as soon as possible, to offer drivers an alternative route from Hiiumaa to Saaremaa and then from there to the mainland. It is important to conduct the necessary studies without rushing and be sure that the road being built is safe for traffic."

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said there are no plans to open ice roads on other routes this year.

"This is an exceptional but necessary solution in the current situation to mitigate risks and ensure mobility for the residents of, and visitors to, Hiiumaa," he added.

