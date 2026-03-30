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EDF: Potential drone sightings over eastern, southern Estonia

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The alert published on the kriis.ee page.
The alert published on the kriis.ee page. Source: ERR
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The Estonian Defense Forces on Tuesday (March 31) morning issued warnings about "a potential new air threat" over eastern and southern Estonia and urged residents to take cover if they see a drone.

The EDF said it had detected air activity outside Estonian airspace that could pose a threat to Estonia and issued a preventive alert.

"As a result of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, potentially dangerous air assets may enter Estonian airspace," a statement on the government's kriis.ee website said.

"This is not an exercise," it added.

Messages were sent out via the national emergency warning system EE-ALARM at around 12:30 a.m. on March 31 for Lääne and Ida-Viru counties, and around 15 minutes later for south Estonia: Jõgeva, Põlva, Tartu, Valga and Võru counties.

The messages were issued by the "Ole Valmis" and the Eesti.ee apps.

They said:

"Potential new air threat at East- and West- Virumaa. In case of drone sighting take cover. Stay vigilant. Info: kriis.ee and +3726001247."

"Potential new air threat at South-East Estonia. In case of drone sighting take cover. Stay vigilant. Info: kriis.ee and +3726001247."

The Ole Valmis app's guidelines for sheltering are: "If you are inside a building, stay there. Move to the lowest floor, into a room with solid walls, away from windows (e.g. a basement or stairwell). Follow the "two-wall rule" — try to find a spot where there are at least two walls between you and the outside air."

On Tuesday morning, social media accounts following the war in Ukraine posted comments suggesting Ukrainian drones were attacking Russia's Port of Ust-Luga again.

Latvian authorities also issued similar alerts on Monday evening. President Edgars Rinkevics shared a map on X and a message about a possible airspace threat.

A Finnair flight from Finland's capital Helsinki to Estonia's second largest city Tartu turned around over Põltsamaa after receiving an alert.

Second alert in six days

This is the second time in a week that the EE-Alarm has been issued for drone sightings in Estonia.

Last Wednesday (March 25), Ukrainian drones entered Estonian airspace, with one hitting a chimney at Auvere Power Plant, less than 2 kilometers from the border with Russia.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has launched drone attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure and Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga, which is around 30 kilometers from the Estonian border, and Primorsk, across the Gulf of Finland.

EE-ALARM alerts

The alerts sent by the Ole Valmis (Be Prepared!) app are reposted below:

The EE-ALARM alert sent at 12:30 a.m. on March 31, 2026. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright

The potential drone sighting alert issues on March 31, 2026 for south Estonia. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright

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For more information, visit the government's crisis website

For information about how to seek shelter, see the Ole Valmis website (English, Estonian and Russian languages)

For information about what to do if you see or find a drone, see the Ole Valmis website.

Call 1247 if you see a drone.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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