X!

Photos: A line formed around the Bank of Estonia for the Sipsik coin

News
A line of people interested in the Sipsik coin around the Bank of Estonia building.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

On Friday, a €2 coin dedicated to Sipsik — released to mark the 65th anniversary of the beloved Estonian children's literary character — entered circulation. Although the coin will also reach people through everyday transactions, a long line of collectors formed around the Bank of Estonia building around midday on Friday.

Sipsik, created by writer Eno Raud and artist Edgar Valter, has, over their 65 years, traveled from the pages of the children's magazine Täheke to books and film — and now onto a coin. The coin's design is based on Edgar Valter's original artwork and was created by designer Ivar Sakk.

The coin card was designed by graphic artist Vladimir Taiger, who also designed Estonia's kroon currency. The text on the coin card was set by artist and writer Piret Raud.

One million coins were minted in honor of Sipsik, 17,000 of which will be packaged as collector items in coin cards. Initially, the Bank of Estonia produced 8,500 coin cards, but due to exceptionally high demand for both the coin and the card, the central bank decided to produce an additional batch of the same size. The additional coin cards will go on sale in the summer.

The coins were minted at the Lithuanian Mint. Special-design €2 coins are legal tender throughout the euro area and are released into circulation through banks and retail channels.

Sipsik kaheeurosel mündil. Source: Eesti Pank

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

US Marines training with Estonia's navy during BALTOPS exercise

14:59

Land deal for Narva EDF base caught in local political standoff

14:30

Estonia will not use European Commission's proposed budget flexibility

14:21

Photos: A line formed around the Bank of Estonia for the Sipsik coin

14:14

Mark Lajal reaches quarterfinals at Birmingham's Priory Club

14:00

Intel: Russia's Baltic Fleet air defense capabilities significantly reduced after Ukraine attacks

13:51

Gallery: Historic Estonian flag smuggled out in 1944 returns from Australia

13:18

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

12:50

Kasparov: Ukraine victory needed for any real change in Russia

12:09

New Baltic Film, Media and Arts School head: Critical thinking key in the age of AI

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

'Schengen door needs closing more tightly:' 11 countries call for Russian visa restrictions

04.06

Estonia police expand 'cool-down stops' as alternative to speeding fines

04.06

Swedish parliament approves prison leasing agreement with Estonia

04.06

Birdwatcher snaps rare sighting of vulture in western Estonia

04.06

Estonia's Ministry of Finance to restrict access to beneficial owners data

04.06

Estonian police withhold location of previously missing child from mother Updated

03.06

Air threat alert: No drones detected in Estonia's airspace, EDF says

03.06

Rail Baltica main line more than twice as expensive in Latvia than in Estonia

04.06

Gallery: Bridge blown up in central Estonia gives EDF training skills

04.06

Charity dog walking event organizer: Pet owners increasingly having trouble

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo