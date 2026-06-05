Photos: A line formed around the Bank of Estonia for the Sipsik coin

On Friday, a €2 coin dedicated to Sipsik — released to mark the 65th anniversary of the beloved Estonian children's literary character — entered circulation. Although the coin will also reach people through everyday transactions, a long line of collectors formed around the Bank of Estonia building around midday on Friday.

Sipsik, created by writer Eno Raud and artist Edgar Valter, has, over their 65 years, traveled from the pages of the children's magazine Täheke to books and film — and now onto a coin. The coin's design is based on Edgar Valter's original artwork and was created by designer Ivar Sakk.

The coin card was designed by graphic artist Vladimir Taiger, who also designed Estonia's kroon currency. The text on the coin card was set by artist and writer Piret Raud.

One million coins were minted in honor of Sipsik, 17,000 of which will be packaged as collector items in coin cards. Initially, the Bank of Estonia produced 8,500 coin cards, but due to exceptionally high demand for both the coin and the card, the central bank decided to produce an additional batch of the same size. The additional coin cards will go on sale in the summer.

The coins were minted at the Lithuanian Mint. Special-design €2 coins are legal tender throughout the euro area and are released into circulation through banks and retail channels.

Sipsik kaheeurosel mündil. Source: Eesti Pank

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