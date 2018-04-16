Police in Estonia on Sunday evening arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a courtyard in the Northeastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve Sunday morning.

According to Rainet Juuse, director of the East Prefecture's Criminal Bureau, police in Narva arrested an 18-year-old male suspect in the murder of the teen girl at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Prosecutor's Office is to apply on Tuesday for the suspect to be taken into custody.

Police have confirmed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Body found Sunday morning

A passer-by informed the police at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday that there was the body of a woman in a courtyard on Kohtla-Järve's Pärna Street. The police confirmed later on Sunday that they are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

According to information available to the investigators, the girl was still at home at around midnight on Saturday, but left early on Sunday morning without anyone noticing.

Police were on the scene with investigators, crime scene specialists, and the coroner. The police confirmed to ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast that the body had several knife wounds. The Prosecutor's Office has launched a murder investigation.

"The first 24 hours after a crime are the most important for the police. Our whole team is working to find the girl's killer. At the moment we're looking into several versions, and we also think it possible that the victim knew the killer," Juuse said.

The police are also examining recordings of several security cameras in the area. Reports surfacing in the media that someone heard screams in the area overnight on Saturday cannot be confirmed, as nobody has turned to the police with this information, Juuse added.

"The body was found in a residential area, and it is entirely possible that someone might have heard or seen something," he added. Police are asking anyone with any information about what happened to call 112. "Every little bit of information is important," the police official said.

Kohtla-Järve is a safe town, and such an incident extraordinary, Juuse said.

According to the police, the victim's family has no history of domestic issues.