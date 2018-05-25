87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

An 87 year-old woman has died following a reported attack in the Pärnu County village of Pootsi.

An 84 year-old female acquaintance of the victim is a suspect in the case. It is suspected that a walking stick was used in the attack.

Police responded to a call at 03.30 EEST early on the Thursday morning, and subsequently apprehended the 84 year-old woman.

The crime is being investigated in accordance with the section of the Estonian penal code concerning murder and, if found guilty, the suspect could be facing a six- to 15-year prison sentence.