Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

"I informed my colleagues in the SDE parliamentary group yesterday that I have decided to finish my political career," Hanso wrote on social media. "As a result, I will not be running in the next elections. Congratulations to my competitors in other parties who can now breathe easier!"

During his years as a politician, Hanso has served as mayor of Kuressaare, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Minister of Defence, chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu and head of the Sub-Committee on Technology Trends and Security of the NATO PA Science and Technology Committee, among other things.

"I have been a part of many big decisions and the processes behind them," he recalled. "I have met many of the world's greats and powerful people... and traveled more than half the world. This is pretty amazing for a simple village boy from the forest behind Orissaare in Saaremaa..."

Hanso has four young children with whom he wants to spend more time after wrapping up his political career.