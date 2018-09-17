news

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE).
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

"I informed my colleagues in the SDE parliamentary group yesterday that I have decided to finish my political career," Hanso wrote on social media. "As a result, I will not be running in the next elections. Congratulations to my competitors in other parties who can now breathe easier!"

During his years as a politician, Hanso has served as mayor of Kuressaare, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Minister of Defence, chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu and head of the Sub-Committee on Technology Trends and Security of the NATO PA Science and Technology Committee, among other things.

"I have been a part of many big decisions and the processes behind them," he recalled. "I have met many of the world's greats and powerful people... and traveled more than half the world. This is pretty amazing for a simple village boy from the forest behind Orissaare in Saaremaa..."

Hanso has four young children with whom he wants to spend more time after wrapping up his political career.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

hannes hansosocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

16.09

Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronisation approved in Brussels

15.09

Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Churches still getting money despite controversial bill termination

14.09

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE).

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

World Cleanup Day: Total figures not yet final as some cleanups postponed

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

16.09

Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronisation approved in Brussels

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Churches still getting money despite controversial bill termination

14.09

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: