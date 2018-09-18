news

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
US $100 bills.
US $100 bills. Source: Adek Berry/AFP/Scanpix
Business

Retail forex broker Tallinex OÜ, which was punished in Estonia in 2016 already for operating without an activity license, was ordered by a US federal court to pay more than $10 million in restitution to US customers as well as a civil penalty of $681,888.

"The Tallinex incident clearly indicates the international dimension of financial crime and that violators will be found and punished," Kilvar Kessler, chairman of the board of Estonia's Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) said in a press release. "The FSA's communication with its US colleagues is proof of how important and effective the cross-border cooperation of state institutions is."

The FSA in 2014 submitted a criminal complaint regarding Tallinex OÜ to investigative bodies as the company provided forex investment services in Estonia without holding a corresponding activity license. The Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation on the basis of the complaint, which ended with a plea deal in 2016. According to the regulation of the prosecutor, the necessary elements of an offence were fulfilled.

While the criminal investigation was underway in Estonia, Tallinex OÜ continued providing forex investment services outside of the European Economic Community (EEC), including in the US, while allegedly holding an activity license in the island state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Estonian financial watchdog cooperated fully with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to identify the content and volume of the forex investment services provided by Tallinex in the US. The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission and the Czech National Bank likewise participated in this cooperation.

The CFTC submitted a complaint to the court as a result of which the court ordered Tallinex OÜ to pay $10.3 million in restitution to US customers as well as a civil penalty of $681,888.

Tallinex OÜ is owned by Finnish nationals Terry Salo, Tommi Hämäläinen and Turkka Partanen as well as the Seychelles-registered company Trade Strategists Limited.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

forexfinancial supervision authoritytallinex


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Buses offering free public transport are marked with a distinctive blue sign that reads

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

Once in government, the currently opposition Reform Party would abolish free rides on county bus routes as a waste of money, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told regional daily Tartu Postimees on Tuesday. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre), however, said that her party intends to ensure that the system remains.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:43

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

15:50

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

14:47

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

13:52

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

12:49

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

11:55

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

10:53

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

09:51

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

08:54

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

World Cleanup Day: Total figures not yet final as some cleanups postponed

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: