Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

The government is discussing possible amendments to the Foreign Service Act in its Thursday meeting. The aim is to strengthen Estonia's diplomatic capabilities.

Estonia's foreign service has already gone through several rounds of optimising and simplifying its procedures, for instance in the question which diplomatic representations to maintain and which to close.

The current Foreign Service Act dates back to 2007, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like an update that takes into consideration the conditions in which foreign service officers and diplomats work on a daily basis.

The ministry wants the entire system to be made simpler and clearer for foreign service officers, and to significantly reduce red tape and the foreign service officials' administrative burden.

The bill of amendments to the Foreign Service Act and accompanying laws will be submitted by Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.

