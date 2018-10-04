news

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government is discussing possible amendments to the Foreign Service Act in its Thursday meeting. The aim is to strengthen Estonia's diplomatic capabilities.

Estonia's foreign service has already gone through several rounds of optimising and simplifying its procedures, for instance in the question which diplomatic representations to maintain and which to close.

The current Foreign Service Act dates back to 2007, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like an update that takes into consideration the conditions in which foreign service officers and diplomats work on a daily basis.

The ministry wants the entire system to be made simpler and clearer for foreign service officers, and to significantly reduce red tape and the foreign service officials' administrative burden.

The bill of amendments to the Foreign Service Act and accompanying laws will be submitted by Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsforeign service


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

03.10

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

02.10

Rescue Board wants additional €500,000 to cover summer fire expenses

02.10

Parliament to distribute €30 million in protection money this year

FEATURE
BUSINESS
03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

02.10

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

Opinion
19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE chairman Mart Helme, with son Martin Helme in the foreground, at the presentation of EKRE's economic programme. 3 October 2018.

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

Ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is promising they would take out billions of euros in loans in order to reduce people's tax burdens as well as build more four-lane highways and a bridge to Saaremaa.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
12:05

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

11:50

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

10:38

Culture.ee: 'A century of the Estonian home in the city'

10:16

Prosecutor sees no problem with high number of wiretaps, lawyers disagree

09:25

Foreign service discussions may soon include trade promotion as well

08:54

Government discussing measures to strengthen Estonian diplomacy

03.10

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independent church

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

03.10

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

03.10

Estonia 100 committee: Centennial has reached Estonian people

03.10

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

03.10

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

03.10

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

03.10

Estonian, Finnish parliaments holding joint seminar to celebrate centenary

03.10

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: