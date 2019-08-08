Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense

Speaking in an interview, MEP Yana Toom (Centre/Renew Europe) said that in her opinion, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has blown the opportunity it was given, focusing on controversial statements rather than getting work done.

Toom believes that EKRE should shut its mouth and focus on getting work done rather than run a "permanent election campaign" with daily irritating statements, daily Postimees' "Reporter" (link in Estonian) reported.

"I don't like this company; it is pretty difficult for me to be in the European Parliament as a member of this coalition, because I constantly have to explain things," said Toom, according to whom a clear signal must be sent to knock off this nonsense.

According to Toom, she doesn't necessarily view the opposition Reform Party as a new coalition partner either, because she believes that EKRE is saying what Reform is thinking.

Regarding her ideal coalition, the Centre MEP said, "A coalition where the Centre Party wouldn't be in a situation in which we constantly have to sort out our coalition partners' idiocy and read yet more nonsense about ourselves in the foreign media every day."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!