ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MEP Yana Toom (Centre).
MEP Yana Toom (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Speaking in an interview, MEP Yana Toom (Centre/Renew Europe) said that in her opinion, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has blown the opportunity it was given, focusing on controversial statements rather than getting work done.

Toom believes that EKRE should shut its mouth and focus on getting work done rather than run a "permanent election campaign" with daily irritating statements, daily Postimees' "Reporter" (link in Estonian) reported. 

"I don't like this company; it is pretty difficult for me to be in the European Parliament as a member of this coalition, because I constantly have to explain things," said Toom, according to whom a clear signal must be sent to knock off this nonsense.

According to Toom, she doesn't necessarily view the opposition Reform Party as a new coalition partner either, because she believes that EKRE is saying what Reform is thinking.

Regarding her ideal coalition, the Centre MEP said, "A coalition where the Centre Party wouldn't be in a situation in which we constantly have to sort out our coalition partners' idiocy and read yet more nonsense about ourselves in the foreign media every day."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreyana toom


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
09:13

Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

07.08

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

07.08

Gallery: ESTPLA-30 conducts final patrol in Mali

07.08

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

07.08

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

07.08

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

07.08

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

07.08

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

Opinion
13:24

2019 half-year tax receipts up 5 percent on year

12:11

Interview: Kaja Kallas on EKRE, current government, perspective of Reform

11:52

NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

11:36

Foreign tourists spend €420 million in Estonia in second quarter

10:59

Kontaveit through to Toronto third round

Business
06.08

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

06.08

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:52

Coalition marks 100 days in government, Ratas promising 1,306 more Updated

14:35

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

13:24

2019 half-year tax receipts up 5 percent on year

12:11

Interview: Kaja Kallas on EKRE, current government, perspective of Reform

11:52

NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

11:36

Foreign tourists spend €420 million in Estonia in second quarter

10:59

Kontaveit through to Toronto third round

09:59

Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense

09:13

Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

07.08

Finance minister: Alcohol excise duty receipts up, cross-border trade down

07.08

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

Gallery: ESTPLA-30 conducts final patrol in Mali

07.08

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

07.08

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

07.08

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

07.08

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

07.08

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

07.08

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: