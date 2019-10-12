ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Scientists release 5000 sturgeon to repopulate Narva River ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
5000 sturgeons were introduced into the Narva River
Open gallery
5 photos
Photo: 5000 sturgeons were introduced into the Narva River Author: Sergei Stepanov/ ERR
News

On Friday, 5000 sturgeon were introduced into the Narva River and scientists hope the extinct population will now recover.

In the past, Atlantic sturgeon was widespread in rivers flowing into the Baltic Sea, but now, the species is extinct because of human activity, Aktuaalne kaamera reported.

To restore the sturgeon population, an international working group has been set up which includes Estonian scientists. 

In the summer, 10,000 sturgeon were brought from Germany to Estonia, which grew into young fish. Half of them were released into the Narva River on Friday.

"At the moment they are going a little downstream and they are looking for suitable places because they come from Põlula fish farm, where they have had their own growing conditions. Now they have to cope in nature," said Meelis Tambets, a researcher at the Estonian Nature Conservation Center. 

"The plan is to continue to populate for many years. We introduce the fish for a while, and when the first ones start to spawn, the need for our repopulation will disappear and the sturgeon population will recover. That is our goal, "he added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:22

Justice Minister: Chief prosecutor candidate issue to be solved soon

16:28

Scientists release 5000 sturgeon to repopulate Narva River

15:41

Eesti Post: Rising cost of subscription services inconvenient for everyone

14:23

Estonia reopens honorary consulate in Bordeaux, France

13:05

Gallery: Inside Linnahall

12:13

Kiik: €150 million extra needed each year for elderly social care funding

11:09

Gallery: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn ahead of mine-clearing operation

10:04

Professor: Linnahall structures would allow preservation

11.10

What the papers say: State-run companies and Anett Kontaveit

11.10

Wages in Europe must level out, says head of European trade union body

11.10

RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure

11.10

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way

11.10

M.V.Wool listeria scandal having little impact on supermarket sales

11.10

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer Updated

11.10

Helme: Money laundering prevention requires fast, flexible action

11.10

New Estonian ambassador to Sweden presented credentials to king

11.10

Maxima: Individual tax burden in Estonia half that in Latvia

11.10

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Education is the best public investment

11.10

Paper: Operators not interested in Saaremaa-Latvia ferry service

11.10

Culture is happening: Oct. 11-17

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: