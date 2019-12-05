Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

Thursday saw the coalition government's regular Thursday sitting take place at the University of Tartu, marking the centennial of the founding of the national university.

While the University of Tartu was founded in 1632 in Dorpat, as the town was then known, the Estonian-language university began in 1919 following the establishment of Estonian independence.

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser delivered the welcoming address at the more festive component of the session, at which regular government business was also discussed (the Estonian government traditionally holds a weekly meeting Thursday mornings at the Stenbock House in Tallinn).

A government press conference was also held from 4 p.m. at the university's senate hall.

Today the Government of Estonia @EstonianGovt held the government session at our university to mark the centenary of Estonia's national university.

???? Andres Tennus pic.twitter.com/5MJO1iu7Eo — University of Tartu (@unitartu) December 5, 2019

