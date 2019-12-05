ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

Government sitting at the University of Tartu
Thursday saw the coalition government's regular Thursday sitting take place at the University of Tartu, marking the centennial of the founding of the national university.

While the University of Tartu was founded in 1632 in Dorpat, as the town was then known, the Estonian-language university began in 1919 following the establishment of Estonian independence.

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser delivered the welcoming address at the more festive component of the session, at which regular government business was also discussed (the Estonian government traditionally holds a weekly meeting Thursday mornings at the Stenbock House in Tallinn).

A government press conference was also held from 4 p.m. at the university's senate hall.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

university of tartucoalition governmentuniversity of tartu centennial
