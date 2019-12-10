Ratas expresses condolences for victims of Czech hospital shooting

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas expressed his sympathies for the victims of the hospital shooting in Czechia on Tuesday and said he would visit members of the Czech airforce stationed in Estonia on Wednesday.

Ratas said "My deepest sympathy for the Czech Prime Minister, all the victims and their relatives. Any attack on peaceful people is tragic, especially the attack on the most vulnerable in the hospital.

"Tomorrow morning, I will visit the Czech Air Force at Ämari Air Base to express their condolences and thank them for protecting Baltic airspace."

Czech Prime Minister Andrejs Babis canceled a two-day working visit to Estonia planned for Tuesday and Wednesday following news of a shooting at a hospital in Ostrava that has left at least six dead.

The Czech prime minister was scheduled to arrive in Estonia on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) as well as visit Ämari Air Base and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) on Tuesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!