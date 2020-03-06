Coronavirus figure in Estonia rises to five

Two more cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected in Estonia, bringing the total number of people idenitified with the virus to five. The latest two cases had been on the same flight from Bergamo, Italy, that the second and third cases, identified this week, had been on. The flight departed Bergamo, destined for Riga, on Saturday, February 29.

One sufferer, reportedly middle-aged, had experienced fever symptoms and difficulty breathing. The Health Board (Tervisamet) has contacted those close to them. The second individual was in their twenties, and similarly had symptoms.

The Health Board has itemized all those Estonians on the Bergamo-Riga flight and analyzed a total of 10 samples, including the two new positive cases, on Thursday. The other eight were declared negative.

Coronavirus facts

Five individuals in Estonia have tested positive for the virus so far.

The first confirmed coronavirus case in Estonia was found on Wednesday, February 26. The individual had also flown into Riga Airport, and traveled on to Tallinn by bus.

Two special ambulance crews are operating in Estonia's two largest cities, Tallinn and Tartu, the latter covering the whole of South Estonia, to conduct tests in suspected cases at people's homes.

Public points of entry into the country also have three-strong ambulance teams ready to take suspected cases to hospital.

Those who have reason to believe they might be infected with coronavirus – which means having recently traveled to an at-risk area – should call their family doctor or the family doctor helpline on 1220.

The emergency number, 112, should only be called in the event of a serious deterioration in health.

Avoiding contact with people who have symptoms, and attention to hygiene including regular washing of hands using disinfectant will help to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in general.

Those coming back from at-risk areas should self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Schoolchildren returning from the half-term holiday the week before last have been able to remain home and have schoolwork sent to them online, if they had been to at-risk areas during their vacation.

The primary at-risk areas at the time of writing are Italy, with over 3,000 confirmed cases, the People's Republic of China (over 80,000), South Korea (close to 6,000) and Iran (just under 3,000). Other locations mentioned in the media include Japan and Singapore, with Spain, France and Germany having experienced over 200 confirmed cases to date.

Latvia and Lithuania have both reported one coronavirus case each, Finland seven.

