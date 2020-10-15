news

Government agrees to support Nordica with €30 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The government agreed on Thursday to support Nordica's share capital by €22 million and provide a loan of €8 million to the struggling airline. Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas said the government plans to approve the allocation of funds within a week.

The government received permission from the European Commission to support Nordica to the amount of €30 million in August. The purpose of the state aid is to help cope with the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

"As a result of the discussion in the Cabinet today, the specifications will be clarified and I very much hope that an additional session of the government will take place this week, where the allocation of funds will be decided," Aas (Center) said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to the government's agenda, the government today had to authorize Aas to increase the share capital of AS Nordic Aviation Group by €22 million after acquiring a preliminary agreement with Polskie Linie Lotnicze (LOT) to acquire a 49 percent stake in Regional Jet OÜ.

Following the decision, Nordica and Kredex will negotiate a loan agreement. The state plans to provide €8 million in the form of a loan.

One of the conditions for granting state aid to Nordica is that the state must leave the company or recover the aid from the company within seven years. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MEAC) does not currently have a plan to privatize Nordica.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Centenary of Finland, Soviet Russia peace agreement signing marked in Tartu

16:02

Property developers complain to EU Commission about Porto Franco loan

15:32

Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours Updated

15:31

Vesterbacka to handle Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel environmental survey

15:15

Estonia to apply for Arctic Council observer status by end of 2020

15:01

Scientist: Noise causes heart disease in 100 Tallinn citizens yearly

14:47

Kalev/Cramo players test negative for coronavirus

14:30

Bill seeking to ban fur farms passes first reading in Riigikogu

14:12

Government drafting travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland Updated

14:11

US ambassador proposed as new foreign ministry secretary general

13:51

Economic affairs minister: Estonia moving toward easing restrictions

13:24

Estonian theaters were visited more than 1.2 million times in 2019

13:15

Government agrees to support Nordica with €30 million

12:48

Patient who contracted COVID-19 in spring reinfected in September

12:21

New armored vehicle training field opened in Tapa

11:25

RB Rail AS management board appointed for three year term

10:55

Government to discuss €30 million Nordica support package

10:49

Ratings: EKRE increases support, Isamaa falls below electoral threshold Updated

10:23

Armenian national team disobeyed UEFA isolation regulations in Estonia

09:57

PPA waiting for digital compliance form solution at Tallinn Airport

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: