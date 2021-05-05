Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

Estonian basketball league team Pärnu Sadam has made the season-ending final after defeating Rapla Avis Utilitas 3:0 in matches, setting up a showdown with Kalev/Cramo.

The final semi-fainal game played Tuesday saw Pärnu prevail 67:60.

The quarters saw Rapla score more in the first (21:16), but Pärnu outscored their opponents in all three of the subsequent quarters (16:15, 15:9, 20:15).

Finnish point guard Edon Maxhuni (pictured) was top scorer for Pärnu with 14 points, while shooting guard Robert Valge and Latvian small forward Linards Jaunzems took 10 points, with small forward Mihkel Kirvas netting nine.

Rapla top scorer was a U.S. player, point guard Brandon Childress (12 points).

Pärnu had won the first semi-final 76:69 and the second 79:72, and meets BC Kalev/Cramo, champions of the Estonian-Latvian league, who also won all three of their semi-final encounters with Rakvere Tarva.

The finals are played over several matches through May at both teams' home venues (Kalev/Cramo play at the Kalevi Spordihall in Tallinn).

