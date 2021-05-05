Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pärnu Sadam's Edon Maxhuni. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian basketball league team Pärnu Sadam has made the season-ending final after defeating Rapla Avis Utilitas 3:0 in matches, setting up a showdown with Kalev/Cramo.

The final semi-fainal game played Tuesday saw Pärnu prevail 67:60.

The quarters saw Rapla score more in the first (21:16), but Pärnu outscored their opponents in all three of the subsequent quarters (16:15, 15:9, 20:15).

Finnish point guard Edon Maxhuni (pictured) was top scorer for Pärnu with 14 points, while  shooting guard Robert Valge and Latvian small forward Linards Jaunzems took 10 points, with small forward Mihkel Kirvas netting nine.

Rapla top scorer was a U.S. player, point guard Brandon Childress (12 points).

Pärnu had won the first semi-final 76:69 and the second 79:72, and meets BC Kalev/Cramo, champions of the Estonian-Latvian league, who also won all three of their semi-final encounters with Rakvere Tarva.

The finals are played over several matches through May at both teams' home venues (Kalev/Cramo play at the Kalevi Spordihall in Tallinn).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: