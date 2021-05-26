Weather Service issues warning about heavy rain, possible floods

The Weather Service issued a level one warning on Wednesday due to heavy rain and the possibility of flooding in the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the country and there will be strong winds on the coast in the southeast, northern coast east of up to 15-18 m/s, the agency wrote.

On the coast close to the Gulf of Finland the wind will reach speeds of up to 25 m/s. In southwest on islands and in Southern Estonia wind speeds will be 17-23 m/s.

Too see conditions by region visit the Estonian Weather Service website.

The agency defines a level one warning as: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

A weather warning was issued on May 26. Source: State Weather Service.

Tallinn City Council also issued a weather warning.

The Tallinn City Office posted a message on Facebook page encouraging pedestrians to be careful and said: "Heavy rain is expected in Tallinn today, which may lead to flooding on the streets. The wind speed can increase up to 22 m/s meaning that there's a possibility that tree branches may break."

It added: "Stronger rains are forecasted at 3 - 6 pm this evening."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!