Statistics: Positive trends in retail trade continued in June

in June 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €780 million. Compared to June 2020, turnover increased by 12 percent at constant prices, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that turnover increased in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Compared to June 2020, the increase in turnover was 17 percent in stores selling manufactured goods, 16 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and 5 percent in grocery stores," added Tiigiste.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods grew in all economic activities for the third month in a row, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The biggest increase at 29 percent was recorded in the turnover of stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale). Turnover increased by 25 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and by 19 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, which is also above average.

In June compared to May, the turnover of retail trade enterprises remained on the same level. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover decreased by 1 percent compared to May.

In the first six months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trends, January 2011 - June 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!