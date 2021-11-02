Prime minister: Culture minister resignation only viable outcome

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says that the Minister of Culture Anneli Ott's (Center) decision to resign, which Ott announced herself Tuesday morning, was the only possible step in the current situation.

"The culture minister resigning in a situation where she feels that she's not able to stand up for the culture field enough is the only viable outcome. I wish Anneli Ott all the best," Kallas said Monday.

Ott said that the main reasons for her resignation were differences in the Reform/Center coalition and the fact that the Reform Party wants to establish stricter restrictions without considering the wishes of its coalition partner, Center, Party and the cultural sector, which Ott's ministry represents.

"It's important for the government that the cultural sector is represented in their everyday work at the cabinet level. The government hasn't established any separate restrictions on the cultural sector. We have limited unvaccinated people's access to entertainment events, to protect unvaccinated people and ease the burden on our hospitals," Kallas continued.

"I find that a well-functioning cultural sector is very important, and I'm always ready to listen to the sector's concerns," the prime minister added.

