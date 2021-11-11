WATCH LIVE: 30 Years of integration conference

High school students playing an educational game aimed at the integration of immigrants into Estonian society and which was developed at the University of Tartu
High school students playing an educational game aimed at the integration of immigrants into Estonian society and which was developed at the University of Tartu Source: Ivar Männamaa
ERR News is live-linking an Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) conference marking thirty years of integration in Estonia.

Entitled "30 Years of Integration: Success Stories, Challenges and Unused Opportunities" the event brings together internationally recognized experts from Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the U.K., Germany, Austria, Switzerland as well as Estonia, and will include speeches and discussions in which experts, researchers, policy-shapers and representatives of civil society organizations will analyze the integration processes implemented in Estonia, as well as in other countries, over the last 30 years, summarizing achievements and setbacks and discussing what still needs to be done to foster a more cohesive society, the foundation says.

A total of 15 speakers are taking part, including

  • Adrian Favell, the Chair in Sociology and Social Theory at the University of Leeds and chercheur associé of the Centre for European Studies at Sciences Po in Paris, who will be discussing bias in integration research in the West and suggesting ways of avoiding it;
  • Birgit Glorius, a Professor for Human Geography with a focus on European migration research at the EUROPA Institute of Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany, who will be analyzing German reunification;
  • Lithuanian Social Research Centre (Institute for Ethnic Studies) and NGO Diversity Development Group researcher Giedrė Blažytė, University of Latvia Doctor of Social Sciences Inese Šūpule and political scientist and City of Helsinki Urban Research and Statistics Unit Senior Researcher Pasi Saukkonen, who will be speaking about the experiences of neighbouring countries in the field of integration over the last 30 years; and
  • Estonian researchers Marju Lauristin, Raivo Vetik, Kats Kivistik and Triin Vihalemm, who will be analyzing 20 years of integration monitoring and discussing changes in Estonian society in recent decades.

The full program and list of speakers is here.

The event continues on Friday. Click on the video link above to watch.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

