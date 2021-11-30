Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Positions of view and positions of seats

We live in a time of fast change, a smart world with an information space where we can understand that some things may bot continue to grow, and some things may diminish, historian and ERR science editor Maarja Merivoo-Parro said in a speech before the Riigikogu on the Day of Perpetual Estonian Nationhood – a day where Estonia has now been independent for longer than it labored under Soviet occupation.

The speech follows in its entirety.

What a sweet day. Young Estonia is not so young any more. Now, she is simply Estonia.

It's still a miracle, but no longer newsworthy. I suspect that today is also the last major anniversary, where a person who was in existence before the last time freedom was restored was invited to speak on behalf of younger Estonians.

My earliest memories are of the Soviet Union. There was very little to eat in Estonia at that time. My mother and I went often to line up at the store. People reached the corner of the Kuusalu department store, and it seemed hopelessly long.

To set in stone to this amorphous mass of time, I asked my mother what number I should count to, so that once I had finished, we would get in. Mother said at first a hundred, then a thousand, then more.

I was small and didn't know any of the bigger numbers at that time. However, by waiting in the line at the store, it became clearer.

It also turned out that time is not some endless amorphous mass, but the seconds tick for the past, the present and for eternity.

Sometimes the wait paid off and the store got some blocks of ice cream in.

Only the one, of course, so I had to share it with my brother. My mother cut me half the ice cream block into a bowl; my brother was older and he got the part that was left on the stick.

And it was this part that seemed ugly, so I dreamed that maybe someday, when I was older, I could get the half of the ice cream that was still on the stick. I couldn't dream beyond that. I wasn't able to dream of my very own ice cream.

It was much the same with the restoration of Estonia's independence. There were those who dreamed within the borders, there were those who dreamed of new borders. Most likely nooone could have predicted exactly where we would end up.

This abundance, and this prosperity, and this laziness, and this handshake and ambition, and being alongside each other, and self-sacrifice, and wisdom and folly and justice and suffering, desire and passion and this tripping up of people, and this ambivalence, and that worry, and this nonchalance, which the Republic of Estonia permits, were at best not likely foreseeable.

However, there were the fears that it would not last.

I was in the first class that went to school in Estonia with its own primer, with nothing about [Soviet flag days in] October or May, but rather, pictures of Epp-Maria Kokamägi's sunsets and family relationships.

In the history lessons in the fifth grade, those numbers which had seemed so mundane and insignificant in math lessons in the meantime started talking to me again.

In history class, numbers caused me to prick up my ears and open my eyes. For example, I calculated that our statehood, which already seemed very secure at the time, had lasted less than at the beginning of the 20th century, when everything had also seemed quite certain, but yet had ended in disaster.

I was thinking hard about what could prevent the same scenario from happening again.

The answer is, everything and nothing. The world and we ourselves. And luckily we got lucky.

We had already, in 2013, celebrated the day of the perpetuation of our restored statehood having lasted longer than the first period of independence between the wars. I was still studying at that time. I was studying for a doctorate, and I remember everything well.

Certainly, no one at the time could have imagined that when on November 30 2021, when our independence period together had become more than the other periods, that we would be meeting in such a small group, wearing masks.

A time when are people are at each other's throats due to those same masks, or vaccinations. One where we have our very own [pro-Soviet movement] interfront and a major exam about democracy each day.

This wonderful consumer society with its colorful packaging, which we ran towards with a gallop and which we set as an example for ourselves, becomes a proclamation as the enemy of mankind.

And that I can't be sure that if my own children's children could dream as much as I did in the past – to get an ice cream that's still on its stick.

I am at an age when quite a few of my friends have a progeny. And I admire the courage and trust of these young parents, both in Estonia and around the world.

I admire their conviction that everything is going well. I admire their belief that the little souls they have dragged into this world from eternity – in order to bring joy to them and to perpetuate the Estonian people – will not suffer.

As it is those who suffer, and their impossible choices, and not a boring day-to-day, after all, but rather a crazy, everyday life, with the decline of all kinds of standards, and those who are patiently marking time on climate change and world overcrowding and projecting things into the future.

I was also asked to look to the future, but I am not a fortune teller, I'm a historian. If you want to see into the future, the surest formula which I would venture to suggest based on my own life experience is to count the seconds until the future comes, because if not, you won't realize it is coming.

Otherwise, we are always in the present and being in the present is much more comfortable looking at the past, because we see it and with that we can edit it; it has more concreteness. And then there is no need to fear the past.

I have dedicated my academic life to Estonian expatriate studies, and it is the wisdom we have learned from our own refugees that often come to mind.

For example, when taking a tram to the old town, it came to my memory that in the diaspora it is said that 'peak hour' is more eloquent than 'rush hour'.

And thinking about what I'm saying here today, the following charming statement came to mind: "Mom always said, don't mix your language."

In the annals of diaspora Estonia, have have repeatedly come across an idea that goes a little like this: "When there are two Estonians in a room, there are three opinions, four organizations and five arguments".

We really do have a lot more different positions than there are seats. Even in this dignified house (the Riigikogu-ed.), which represents our more than a million people, there are only 101 seats.

Just as with the sign inside the worthy tram, where says that there are 196 places, but 56 seats.

Also there are a lot of positions in this room and probably some others who today I have the honor to speak before, who don't agree with me when I say that we should start to dream smaller.

We live in an instantaneous world; our world is smart, we have an information space, we understand that things do not grow indefinitely, that some things can diminish, and that this could be a goal, one which unites us.

In a sense, that is exactly what we have come to celebrate. The period of one big, one major and bad time, or a breath of time, under occupation, will hopefully continue to decline in the history of our country as a whole.

From now on, we have had more freedom than yoke, and with every day we can and can desire to stand together, to be independent together, on Toompea and in the suburbs and the countryside alike, and in the last remaining forests, this is at least half the battle.

Naturally, we will not escape the struggle itself: Neither those who have their own certain positions, nor those who have warm and comfortable seats, or those who are still waiting in line. Happy new without all of us

