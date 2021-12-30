Doctor: Estonia's largest island has reached coronavirus herd immunity

Estonia's largest island Saaremaa has reached herd immunity against the coronavirus, manager of Kuressaare Hospital Dr Edward Laane has said .

Laane told island newspaper Saarte Hääl immunity has been reached in Saare County - which consists of Saaremaa and the smaller Muhu island - due to the island's vaccination and infection level.

He said data shows: "86 percent of the population in Saaremaa has immunity, even 90 in risk groups. / --- / This is herd immunity, which was thought to be absent a few months ago."

There are few coronavirus patients currently being treated in the hospital and only 13 cases of the Omicron have been detected in islanders. More than 1,500 have been detected across Estonia so far.

The hospital is based in the island's capital. In spring 2020, Saaremaa was the epicenter of Estonia's coronavirus outbreak.

