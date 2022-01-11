'Estonia loses a great friend': Politicians mark David Sassoli's death

European Parliament President David Sassoli speaking at the August 20 Club meeting in the Riigikogu on August 20, 2021.
European Parliament President David Sassoli speaking at the August 20 Club meeting in the Riigikogu on August 20, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian politicians paid their respects to President of the European Parliament David Sassoli who died on Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old Italian politician, former journalist and center-left politician had been seriously ill for more than two weeks and canceled all official activities, the BBC reported.

Sassoli was admitted to hospital in Italy last month due to a serious complication with his immune system.

He last visited Estonia in August 2021.

President Alar Karis wrote on social media: "Not news one wants to wake up to. My thoughts are with David Sassoli's family, friends and colleagues around the world."

Speaker of the Rigiikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) sent his "heartfelt condolences" to Sassoli's family. He said the European Parliament has "lost a true leader, [and] Estonia a great friend".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) wrote Sassoli will be remembered as a "true and inspiring leader".

Editor: Helen Wright

'Estonia loses a great friend': Politicians mark David Sassoli's death

