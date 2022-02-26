Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

Marko Mihkelson.
Marko Mihkelson. Source: ERR
Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, said Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) Marko Mihkelson on Friday.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy in Paris today he called on member states to do everything possible so that unity and solidarity turn into real support.  

"Each delay may be a threat to the freedom of the whole Europe," Mihkelson pointed out.

He invited his colleagues to say yes to the 70 per cent of the Ukrainians who wanted to see their country in the European Union. "Ukraine is welcome to become a member of the European Union," he said.

Mihkelson emphasized in his speech that the free world must put an end to the unpunished war crimes committed by the leadership of the Russian Federation.

"No crime against humanity must remain unpunished," Mihkelson underlined.

Mihkelson called on all Member States of the EU to protect freedom of speech and find ways to stop broadcasting Russia's war propaganda channels in Europe. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all closed Russian channels in recent days.

The members adopted a joint declaration condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and expressed solidarity.

Editor: Helen Wright

