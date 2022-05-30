Greek president visits Estonia

Estonian coat of arms at Kadriorg.
Estonian coat of arms at Kadriorg. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay a two-day visit to Estonia this week to discuss bilateral relations, Russia's war in Ukraine and refugees.

Sakellaropoulou will meet Estonian President Alar Karis on Monday at Kadriorg and a joint press conference will also be held.

On Tuesday she will visit Tartu and meet with Riigikogu members on Wednesday.

The visit marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Greece. The country recognized the Republic of Estonia on May 19, 1922.

Greece is a frontline state when it comes to dealing with refugees in the Mediterranean. Estonia has accepted 40,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine in recent months.

Part of Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Baltatzis' letter to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksander Hellat on May 19, 1922 in which Greece recognized the independent Republic of Estonia de jure. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Editor: Helen Wright

