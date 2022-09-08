Ott Tänak fourth in Acropolis Rally opening speed test

{{1662629760000 | amCalendar}}
Ott Tänak
Ott Tänak
Ott Tänak, looking for third win in a row after victory in Finland and Belgium, came fourth in a strong showing for Hyundai the initial opening speed test at the Acropolis Rally in Greece, round 10 of the 2022 World Rally Championship series Thursday evening.

Thierry Neuville (Belgium), Tänak's teammate in the Hyundai i20, put in the fastest time, in front of a large crowd of spectators in Athens, and was followed a tenth of a second later by Finn Teemu Suninen, also racing for Hyundai, though in the WRC2 category. Dani Sordo (Spain) was the third Hyundai man, while Tänak followed close behind.

Table leader Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota) came in eighth

The race proper starts Friday morning and runs through to Sunday afternoon, as per WRC tradition.

Before the race

Tänak said pre-race that: "The Acropolis rally is a great event; the routes are smoother than they might seem, and are nice to drive on.

The event made a return to the calendar after a long absence, last season, when the Estonian finished second.

"Last year the expected weather did not arrive; it was a bit wet and humid, and so it remains to be seen what the conditions will be this year," Tänak went on.

"Following the victory in Ypres, we are feeling positive, and since we reached the podium in Greece last year, we have some hope for the same from this weekend."

Tänak is not the only Estonian in action; Robert Virves is competing in the Junior WRC class for Ford.

Placed third overall in the table, and even then only by a point, the championship is wide open in the last race of its (the full WRC calendar has three more events to go) season.

The Acropolis Rally is known for its heavy-going rocky road conditions, dust, winding routes and often hot temperatures, last year excepted.

Tänak was second last year behind current WRC table leader, Finn Kalle Rovanperä, who races for Toyota.

Since Tänak will start second on the Friday's first stage proper, behind the Finn, this actually works in his favor as the Toyota driver will have acted as a "track cleaner" for him.

As per tradition, the race starts with a Thursday evening test run (see itinerary below).

Pirelli is providing harder-compound Scorpion KX WRC tires for the event's competitors, which would be particularly useful in hotter and drier conditions.

Acropolis Rally itinerary (with distance in kilometers, and start time (Estonian time, 24-hour clock, plus stage winner. Completed stages in italics):

Thursday

Lygaria test                3.62 km  8.01
 SS1 EKO SSS Olympic Stadium 1.95 km 20.08  TÄNAK

Friday

 SS2 Loutraki 1             17.95 km  7.53
 SS3 Harvati                14.42 km  8.46
 SS4 Loutraki 2             17.95 km 11.29
 SS5 Dafni                  13.99 km 13.12
 SS6 Livadia                21.03 km 15.15
 SS7 Bauxites               22.97 km 17.53

Saturday

 SS8 Pyrgos 1               33.20 km  8.33
 SS9 Perivoli 1             17.42 km  9.34
SS10 Tarzan 1               23.37 km 11.08
SS11 Pyrgos 2               33.20 km 14.33
SS12 Perivoli 2             17.42 km 15.34
SS13 Tarzan 2               23.37 km 17.08

Sunday

SS14 Eleftherochori 1       16.90 km  9.08
SS15 Elatia - Rengini       11.26 km 10.11
SS16 Eleftherochori 2 (PK)  16.90 km 13.18

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR Sport's live-blog here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

