Reform takes comfortable lead after e-votes counted

The Reform Party has taken the lead in the Riigikogu elections after the results of Estonia's 313,500 e-votes were announced.

Taking the votes counted by 12:10 a.m. into account, the party will take 37 mandates (Riigikogu seats), four more than at the last election.

"It seems that the voter has spoken. From what I gathered from the screen, we did quite well for ourselves," Kallas said after the results were announced.

"I want to thank all voters. I thank you for your trust, I thank you for the opportunity to head the government for nearly two years now, and indeed for your votes. We are very grateful for your assessment of our work. All our candidates who have done a brilliant job, brought home all these votes... It is teamwork, no one can do it alone," she said.

According to preliminary results, Kallas has received 31,102 votes a new record high for any Estonian politician.

EKRE is on course to pick up 17 mandates, Center 16 mandates, SDE nine and Isamaa eight.

Eesti 200 is likely to win 14 mandates and will enter the Riigikogu for the first time. At the 2019 election, the party failed to cross the 5 percent threshold.

EKRE leader Martin Helme has said that he does not trust the e-vote result, and wants a recount.

So far, 396 of 405 polling stations and submitted their results.

In total, 615,009 voters participated, over half — 313,514 — online.

There are 101 seats in the Riigikogu and coalitions need 51 for a majority.

Kallas: We will discuss all options in the board tomorrow

"The voter's expectation is for the Reform Party to take the lead in the new government. That much is for certain. We will have to discuss everything else. We have already discussed what our candidates have taken away from talking with voters, their expectations. We will have a board meeting tomorrow to talk about our options," Kallas told ETV's "Valimiste õhtu" show.

"We have been in touch with all other parties before elections and tried to get a feel for common ground. Based on the results, we should first discuss the situation among ourselves and take it from there. But we will also get in touch with everyone before the night is out," Kallas remarked.

Kallas told Vikerraadio that both two and three-way coalitions have their pros and cons.

According to preliminary results, the party could form a coalition holding 53 seats with the Center Party or, for example, a 60-seat so-called liberal coalition with Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats.

Kallas also suggested that based on Reform's considerable lead, the new coalition should allocate ministerial positions proportionally rather than equally.

