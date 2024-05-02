Estonia creating €50 million defense investment fund

News
Coat of arms of Estonia atop the Stenbock House, seat of the government.
Coat of arms of Estonia atop the Stenbock House, seat of the government. Source: Government Office.
News

A €50 million fund that will invest in defense-related or dual-use technologies will be set up after the government backed a proposal by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). It will launch this year.

The fund will make direct investments into the equity of companies developing defense technologies or technologies with dual use, a statement said.

It will mainly invest in companies operating in Estonia to alleviate excessive risks so the companies are attractive for private capital.

The detailed terms and conditions of the fund will be developed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the government plans to discuss them in July.

Kallas said this will strengthen Estonia's security and help boost the economy. The fund will help Estonian defense industry companies to develop and bring their products to the market.

"Estonia has a very highly developed technology sector, but there is a market failure in the use of this capacity to increase our national security. The state can help with seed funding here," she said, adding it will also create jobs.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said this is a "great and positive step" for the local defense industry and the strengthening of Estonia's defense capacity. It can also help Ukraine.

"It is important to us for our products to reach Ukraine where they can be put to use today, while we can gather valuable experience on the battlefield," he said.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) said this will help double the volume of the Estonian economy by 2035.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Estonia creating €50 million defense investment fund

20:35

Ragn-Sells to hike prices for collection of packaging waste in June

20:09

Piret Essenson: Cybercriminals take advantage of people's weaknesses

19:46

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

19:42

Hungary's OTP could bid for Luminor

19:31

Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

19:03

President: Cuts have been discussed for a long time, now we need action

18:55

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

18:23

Scholar at US university protest: I never imagined we could end up in prison

18:02

Gas prices to start inching upwards again for home consumers in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

10:38

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:29

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

06:16

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

30.04

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

08:52

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

09:08

ERR in Kherson oblast: Russian tactics have changed, Ukrainians say

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo