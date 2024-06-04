Gallery: Okapi Gallery opens Liis Tedre's solo exhibition 'Infinity'

On Thursday (May 30), Okapi Gallery opened Liis Tedre's graphic design solo exhibition "Infinity" ("Lõpmatus") which examines the immensity of infinity and the everyday touch of closed boundaries.

Infinity is a term that exists without limits. Infinity is often a term used for something that does not have a limited time or space. The infinity definition in ancient times was more of a philosophical conception, in modern times an agreed indication in maths, but also an unexplained physical situation.

The idea of infinity can weaken your knees. It is difficult to comprehend that everything around us is infinitely divided, cuttable, and on the other hand, endlessly expanding. The mathematical conception runs past the physics one. To understand the broader aspect of life, you can rely on the physics limitless interpretations and the agreed systems of constraints in everyday systems.

To make the materialistic world simpler, safer, and more understandable, we should rely on the conceptions and deals to build voluntary restriction models on our own. Thankfully to balance this, we have physics and creative discussions and thought processes that know no limits.

Liis Tedre (Estonia, born 1976) studied graphics at the Estonian Academy of Arts and is a member of the Estonian Printmakers. As an artist, she has dealt in her work with the modern world's vibrant tones and the use of modern artificial materials as the hidden representation of eternal youth and celebration of life. At the same time, she directs the viewer's focus toward the fading and shrinking signs of the environment that change the room's atmosphere into a sensitive and sympathetic setting.

The exhibition "Infinity" ("Lõpmatus") is open at Okapi Gallery until June 19.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

