Emergency services put out oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn

{{1717583820000 | amCalendar}}
Emergency responce to the fire at Nõlva tänav, North Tallinn.
Rescue workers put out an oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn on Wednesday afternoon. One person was hospitalized.

The blaze was extinguished at 3:26 p.m and there is no longer any danger of an explosion taking place, the Rescue Board said in a statement.

Firefighters will monitor the tank until at least tomorrow morning, it added.

It is likely the first started from work being carried out on the storage tank's roof, the agency said. The injured worker was on the roof when the fire broke out.

The storage unit contained a large amount of heavy fuel oil. The fire did not spread and the rescue teams' quick response prevented it from spreading, the Rescue Board said. Both foam and seawater were used to put out the flames.

The  Emergency Response Center was notified of the fire at approximately 12.35 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.  

The agency asked nearby residents to close their windows and turn off ventilation systems. Nõlva tanäv is closed to traffic.

Reports on the Kajamaja social media group said a loud bang was heard in the area followed by the spreading of a strong smell.

Nõlva tänav. Source: Google maps

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

