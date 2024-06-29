Russian Theater announces new playwright

From August 1, the former theater advisor at the Ministry of Culture Lauri Kaunissaare will become the new playwright at the Russian Theater.

The agreement to return a playwright as a full-time job was finalized in May of this year. After an open competition, four candidates were invited to the final interview. In addition to the representatives of the troupe and theater management, actor, theater, and film director Elmo Nüganen was part of the commission, alongside the Estonian Theater Agency and the representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

The playwright's main tasks in the next season include picking out an artistic repertoire with the director, as well as writing plays. It is presumed that the act of the playwright and participation in the creative process will support the relations with the Russian Theater and enrich the cultural land of Estonia.

Kaunissaare graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater School of Performing Arts in 2004, specializing in directing. In the years 2007-2008, he worked as a playwright at the Tallinn City Theater and as the artistic leader at the theater festival "Talveöö unenägu".

He worked as a playwright at the Kaunti Guild Hall (Kanuti Guild Building) from 2008-2009. He led the performance art and interdisciplinary projects program "Tallinn – Europe's Capital City 2011" from 2009-2012. He worked as a playwright at the NO99 Theater (2012-2018). In 2021, Laur Kaunissaare began working as a theater advisor at the Ministry of Culture.

