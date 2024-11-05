X!

Tallinn's Old Habor tramline to launch in December

News
Trams in Tallinn.
Trams in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Old Habor (Vanasadama) tram will start running on December 1, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan told ERR on Tuesday.

Järvan clarified previous comments from Tallinn that the tram could start at the end of 2024 or start of 2025.

"From December 1, tram number 2 will be moved to the new track, initially running on the route Kopli-Vanasadam-Suur-Paala," he said.

The tram's final stop will eventually be the airport.

"When the construction of Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal reaches a stage that will allow trams to pass through, it will start running to the airport as soon as possible," the deputy mayor noted.

The city government will release more information about the opening of the new line in the coming weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

ERR in the USA: First voters line up before polling stations open

19:51

Gallery: New exhibition explores history of video games at Estonian National Library

19:40

Architectural lighting festival to brighten dark nights in Tartu this week

19:31

ISS committee discusses RKAS department head case in course of routine work

19:17

Estonian police chiefs' trial continues with Heldna hearing

18:54

Estonia to wrap up Nations League campaign with two away games in November

18:13

Finnish-Estonian comedy drama 'The Missile' hits theaters in December

17:55

Officials: Estonia-US relationship not driven by ideological preferences

17:40

Jasper Dietz: Baltic countries vulnerable to Russian invasion, need more NATO help

17:27

LSM: EU allocates over €1 billion for Rail Baltic

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo