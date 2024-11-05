Tallinn's Old Habor tramline to launch in December

The Old Habor (Vanasadama) tram will start running on December 1, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan told ERR on Tuesday.

Järvan clarified previous comments from Tallinn that the tram could start at the end of 2024 or start of 2025.

"From December 1, tram number 2 will be moved to the new track, initially running on the route Kopli-Vanasadam-Suur-Paala," he said.

The tram's final stop will eventually be the airport.

"When the construction of Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal reaches a stage that will allow trams to pass through, it will start running to the airport as soon as possible," the deputy mayor noted.

The city government will release more information about the opening of the new line in the coming weeks.

