Estonia sets out 2035 expanded renewables, managed power vision

Wind turbines in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Source: ERR
The Climate Ministry has announced plans to get to 5,600 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in Estonia by 2035, focusing on expanding wind, solar, and energy storage.

The vision statement's targets include 3,000 MW of onshore wind capacity by 2035, and the plan also aims for 1,250 MW of dispatchable power to support grid stability.

The ministry said it envisions achieving 1,500 MW of energy storage capacity, while expanding solar parks to 2,500 MW by 2040, and 4,000 MW by 2050.

This would accompany local initiatives for wind turbine placements.

Achieving onshore wind targets will require an estimated €3.45 billion in investments, the ministry said.

The ministry projects renewable electricity production to reach 5,600 MW by 2035, 7,000 MW by 2040, and 9,500 MW by 2050.

Jaanus Uiga, deputy secretary general at the ministry, noted that Estonia has already surpassed the 1,000 MW milestone this year, and expects around 700 MW of onshore wind farms as capacity by the end of this year.

Potential for additional wind capacity is tied to a four-terawatt-hour auction that may offer €30 million annually. "In fact, solar panels continue to receive some support, but only when integrated with comprehensive renovations," Uiga, who holds the energy portfolio, stated.

Offshore wind capacity growth includes auctions to attract up to 2,500 MW by 2050, with Uiga citing "the potential of offshore wind exceeds 7,000 MW."

Dispatchable capacity is set to grow from 1,000 MW by 2030 to 1,200 MW by 2035, as oil shale usage declines, though interim reserve capacity will be maintained, the ministry said.

Biomass-fueled heat and power plants are forecast to contribute 422 MW in capacity by 2035, though their importance and role may diminish beyond that.

Plans to convert the Auvere power plant to biomass remain under evaluation.

Natural gas, such as that used by the Kiisa power plant, to the south of Tallinn (250 MW capacity) will also increasingly come to support Estonia's energy needs, the ministry added.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR radio news, reporter Madis Hindre.

