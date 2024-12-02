X!

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials over 'human rights violations'

News
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday slapped travel bans on 11 Georgian officials, including the honorary chairman of the Georgian ruling party and interior minister, over "serious human rights violations."

The entry ban was imposed on these individuals due to their participation in serious human rights violations by aggressively suppressing legitimate protests in Georgia after the government decided to postpone the EU accession process, he said.

The Baltics are the first countries to sanction Georgia over the protests.

Among the 11 people are Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Bidzina Ivanishvili, and the Honorary Chairman of the Georgian ruling party Georgian Dream. The rest are mostly connected to the Ministry of Interior.

"The Georgian people should be able to stand up for their rights because their ruling party has been systematically lying to Georgians for a long time, and people have the right to express their feelings through protests. Violence against protesters is disproportionate and against human rights," said Tsahkna.

Speaking at a press conference in Riga on Monday afternoon, Tsahkna said the three countries had jointly discussed who would be on their lists but it was a "totally independent" process and each country made the final decision for itself.

However Lithuania and Estonia's lists featured the same 11 people.

The Estonian list is published below:

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the following list of those denied entry:

Shalva Bedoidze (Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Giorgi Butkhuzi (Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Ioseb Chelidze (Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Aleksandre Darakhvelidze (Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Vakhtang Gomelauri (Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Bidzina Ivanishvili, (Honorary Chairman of the Georgian ruling party Georgian Dream),

Mirza Kezevadze (Deputy Director of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Zviad Kharazishvili (Director of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Teimuraz Kupatadze (Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Mileri Lagazauri (Deputy Director of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia),

Vaja Siradze (Director of the Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia).

President: Estonia supports the Georgian people

Protesters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi have rallied since Thursday against the government's decision to put EU accession. The authorities have used tear gas, water cannons, and violence against protesters and journalists.

Several ambassadors have resigned over the policy change, and hundreds of civil servants and 2,800 teachers have signed letters condemning the decision.

On Saturday, President Alar Karis said Estonia supports the Georgian people.

Last week, the foreign minister said democracy in Georgia has been "backsliding" and laid the blame on Georgian Dream accusing the party of "destroying democracy."

In May, the Financial Times reported the Baltics were among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgian leaders after they passed a Russian-inspired "foreign agents" law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials over 'human rights violations'

15:41

PPA finds briefly missing Tartu kindergartners safe and well

15:19

Additional alcohol excise tax hike canceled for next year

15:05

Screening helps significantly reduce breast cancer mortality rate in Estonia

14:26

Reduced exercise due to short winter days leads to lower mental health

13:55

Norman Aas: Estonia's obligations regarding ICC arrest warrants

13:26

Estonian judge to run for European ombudsman

12:51

Multinational military Exercise Pikne kicks off in north Estonia

12:24

Party financing watchdog laments lack of progress on amendment

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

History: The 1924 December coup attempt in Estonia

30.11

Gallery: NATO warships visit Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo