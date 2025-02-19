Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

This year's Independence Day parade in Estonia on Monday, February 24, will showcase over 1,000 Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and NATO allied troops.

Monday is a national holiday in Estonia and marks the 107th anniversary of the establishment of an independent state.

Those taking part will also parade cutting-edge military equipment, including close to 50 military vehicles, in front of head of state President Alar Karis and EDF commander Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, the latter overseeing his first Independence Day parade in that role.

A flyover of NATO jets will also be taking place.

Additionally, the events will be the final parade for Senior Warrant Officer Enn Adoson in his role as EDF Sergeant Major, the EDF has announced.

A total of 1,075 participants, 47 items of equipment, 40 official flags, 11 companies, eight platoons, and two orchestras — the latter from the EDF and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) — are due to take part, not forgetting four service dogs.

Estonia's representation will include the national flag unit, the Academy of Internal Security (Sisekaitseakadeemia), and the Prison Service (Vanglateenistus), in addition to the EDF and Defense League.

All four of the Defense League's organizations – men's, women's, boys' and girls' – will be taking part, while the Baltic Defense College (Balti Kaitsekolledž), the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre (CCDCOE), and the NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU) are to be represented by flag units.

Allied participants include the Netherlands, the U.K., France, and the U.S., each with a flag unit and troops.

Military vehicles on display will include the Swedish-made CV9035EE infantry fighting vehicle, Finnish-made Pasi XA-188 and XA-180 armored personnel carriers, a Turkish OTOKAR ARMA 6x6 amphibious carrier, Mistral air defense system, the Javelin anti-tank weapon, South Korean-made K9 "Thunder" self-propelled howitzers, plus the newly-arrived French CAESAR artillery system.

Allied combat equipment from the U.S., UK, and France will also be featured.

Weather permitting, the flyover will include two Dutch F-35 fighter jets, two Italian Eurofighters, and two French Rafale jets, along with an Estonian M28 transport plane, an AW139 helicopter, and a Beechcraft King Air 350ER patrol aircraft.

As per tradition, once the parade is over, members of the public will get the opportunity to view Estonian and allied military equipment up close.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place from Sunday, February 23 to Monday, February 24 inclusive, in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) and adjacent streets, including Toompea, Harju, Kaarli, Mere, Pärnu, Narva, Falgi, and Roosikrantsi.

Other restrictions include a ban on civilian and unauthorized drones and other airborne devices, in the parade area.

The parade dress rehearsal is to be held on Sunday at 9 p.m., in Freedom Square.

