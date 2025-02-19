X!

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

News
Last year's Independence Day parade.
Last year's Independence Day parade. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

This year's Independence Day parade in Estonia on Monday, February 24, will showcase over 1,000 Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and NATO allied troops.

Monday is a national holiday in Estonia and marks the 107th anniversary of the establishment of an independent state.

Those taking part will also parade cutting-edge military equipment, including close to 50 military vehicles, in front of head of state President Alar Karis and EDF commander Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo, the latter overseeing his first Independence Day parade in that role.

A flyover of NATO jets will also be taking place.

Additionally, the events will be the final parade for Senior Warrant Officer Enn Adoson in his role as EDF Sergeant Major, the EDF has announced.

A total of 1,075 participants, 47 items of equipment, 40 official flags, 11 companies, eight platoons, and two orchestras — the latter from the EDF and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) — are due to take part, not forgetting four service dogs.

Estonia's representation will include the national flag unit, the Academy of Internal Security (Sisekaitseakadeemia), and the Prison Service (Vanglateenistus), in addition to the EDF and Defense League.

All four of the Defense League's organizations – men's, women's, boys' and girls' – will be taking part, while the Baltic Defense College (Balti Kaitsekolledž), the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre (CCDCOE), and the NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU) are to be represented by flag units.

Allied participants include the Netherlands, the U.K., France, and the U.S., each with a flag unit and troops.

Military vehicles on display will include the Swedish-made CV9035EE infantry fighting vehicle, Finnish-made Pasi XA-188 and XA-180 armored personnel carriers, a Turkish OTOKAR ARMA 6x6 amphibious carrier, Mistral air defense system, the Javelin anti-tank weapon, South Korean-made K9 "Thunder" self-propelled howitzers, plus the newly-arrived French CAESAR artillery system.

Allied combat equipment from the U.S., UK, and France will also be featured.

Weather permitting, the flyover will include two Dutch F-35 fighter jets, two Italian Eurofighters, and two French Rafale jets, along with an Estonian M28 transport plane, an AW139 helicopter, and a Beechcraft King Air 350ER patrol aircraft.

As per tradition, once the parade is over, members of the public will get the opportunity to view Estonian and allied military equipment up close.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place from Sunday, February 23 to Monday, February 24 inclusive, in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) and adjacent streets, including Toompea, Harju, Kaarli, Mere, Pärnu, Narva, Falgi, and Roosikrantsi.

Other restrictions include a ban on civilian and unauthorized drones and other airborne devices, in the parade area.

The parade dress rehearsal is to be held on Sunday at 9 p.m., in Freedom Square.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:26

Tuuli Tomingas seventh in biathlon worlds in best race of season

12:16

Estonia invited to Macron's second emergency European Ukraine summit

12:14

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

11:43

Prosecutor's office launches probe into possible PERH medical negligence

11:14

Norstat poll puts Isamaa's rating at record level

10:45

Ministry against including parental leave in annual leave calculation

10:17

Minister: Gulf states have strong interest in Estonia's defense industry

09:42

ERJK investigating if Isamaa's Postimees podcast is an illicit donation

09:14

Estonia's MEP candidate deposits set too high, EU says

08:49

Women in Estonia do billions of euros more in unpaid labor than men

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.02

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

18.02

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

18.02

Kaja Kallas: Europeans must get their act together

18.02

Finance minister: The fact there's war does not mean there's more money

07:51

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo