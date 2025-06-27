X!

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins second swimming gold in 2 days at U23 Euros

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
Estonia's Eneli Jefimova has won her second gold medal in as many days at the U-23 European Swimming Championships in Šamorin, Slovakia. The Estonian added gold in the 100m breaststroke on Friday to the 50m title she won on Thursday.

Jefimova, who was crowned European champion in the 50m breaststroke on Thursday with a winning time of 30.03 seconds, swim  1 minute 07.21 seconds in the heats of the 100m on Friday to reach the final.

Jefimova went on to claim her second gold with a time of 1 minute 06.30 seconds in the final. The runner-up was Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania (1 minute 07.50 seconds), with Ellie McCartney of Ireland in third (1 minute 07.58 seconds).

----

Editor: Michael Cole, Elisabeth Siivelt

