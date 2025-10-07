Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

With prices rising, Postimees newspaper asked whether it is still possible to have lunch in a restaurant and only pay €5 in Estonia's capital – and the answer is yes.

Just like supermarket prices, the cost of a daily lunch special has risen over the last few years. While it used to be quite common to find a deal for around €5, prices are often north of €8.

Postimees found three restaurants where it is still possible to get a main course for €5 or sometimes even less: Mäeke (Tõnismägi 16a), Kohvik Plus (Akadeemia tee 3) and Airo Cafe (Lennujaama tee 13).

Only one is in the city center, and the other two are in Mustamäe and close to Tallinn Airport.

"Of course, this is not a full-fledged old-school lunch, consisting of, for example, borscht, cutlet, and compote, but in modern terms – completely decent," the newspaper said.

A recent poll by the Latvian restaurant chain LIDO, which has branches across Estonia, found that 50 percent of Estonian residents are willing to pay €5.50 for lunch and would like to see two courses for that price. A third of respondents are willing to pay more.

In response to the study results, LIDO has launched a lunch offer costing €5.5.

The survey was conducted in cooperation with LIDO and the research company Norstat in August 2025. Over 1,000 Estonian residents aged 18–74 participated in the online survey.

