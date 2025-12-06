Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

In an interview with ERR, British historian Bettany Hughes said her job as a historian is to read between the lines and find the truth about what really happened in the past.

Bettany Hughes is a British historian who has written numerous books and made over 50 television and radio documentaries, reaching over 250 million people. Her latest series, "Ancient Treasures with Bettany Hughes' Treasure Planet," includes an episode filmed in Estonia.

Hughes has visited Estonia three times. She believes Estonians stand out for their characteristic approach to life.

"Actually, you are incredibly conversational. But you are also very honest and direct which is so refreshing! And I have to say that the women here are powerful! I have been hosted by such feisty females who have a real sense of themselves, who are doing huge amounts in the community and an amazing job. All of those feel like very good things to me," Hughes said.

Hughes is also impressed by Estonians' connection with nature.

"There is a very deep connection to nature and the power of the natural world, which we've definitely lost a bit in the U.K. You'll be talking to people, then you go into the forest, and everybody suddenly stops talking. They are in that forest world. That's been a real privilege to see," the historian explained.

In her programs, Hughes does not limit himself to only things that are happening on land, but also dives underwater.

In previously-seen episodes, Hughes introduced the world to Estonia's famous bogs, shoes that were found there, and even rats that have survived for 700 years. Having visited Saaremaa on her last trip to Estonia, this time she specifically wanted to return to the country during the winter.

"We filmed in the summer last time, and then we thought we had to come back and experience the winter world of Estonia as well."

When searching for stories, Hughes believes it is crucial to keep your ears open at all times.

"I really want to fill in the gaps in history. Rather than speak, film or write about things people have done hundreds and hundreds of times, I try to find who has not been presented in history, whose voice haven't we heard. I pick the stories for that reason."

She also wants to bring positive and inspiring stories to people.

"As a species, we have done incredible things. What can appear on phone, computer, or TV screen can be very negative. But we don't live in a totally negative world, so it's important to get those positive stories out," Hughes believes.

She emphasized that her job as a historian is to read between the lines and find the truth about a moment, because a large part of history is public relations—the desire to leave a better impression of ourselves.

