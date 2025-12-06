X!

Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

News
Bettany Hughes.
Bettany Hughes. Source: ERR
News

In an interview with ERR, British historian Bettany Hughes said her job as a historian is to read between the lines and find the truth about what really happened in the past.

Bettany Hughes is a British historian who has written numerous books and made over 50 television and radio documentaries, reaching over 250 million people. Her latest series, "Ancient Treasures with Bettany Hughes' Treasure Planet," includes an episode filmed in Estonia.

Hughes has visited Estonia three times. She believes Estonians stand out for their characteristic approach to life.

"Actually, you are incredibly conversational. But you are also very honest and direct which is so refreshing! And I have to say that the women here are powerful! I have been hosted by such feisty females who have a real sense of themselves, who are doing huge amounts in the community and an amazing job. All of those feel like very good things to me," Hughes said.

Hughes is also impressed by Estonians' connection with nature.

"There is a very deep connection to nature and the power of the natural world, which we've definitely lost a bit in the U.K. You'll be talking to people, then you go into the forest, and everybody suddenly stops talking. They are in that forest world. That's been a real privilege to see," the historian explained.

In her programs, Hughes does not limit himself to only things that are happening on land, but also dives underwater.

In previously-seen episodes, Hughes introduced the world to Estonia's famous bogs, shoes that were found there, and even rats that have survived for 700 years. Having visited Saaremaa on her last trip to Estonia, this time she specifically wanted to return to the country during the winter.

"We filmed in the summer last time, and then we thought we had to come back and experience the winter world of Estonia as well."

When searching for stories, Hughes believes it is  crucial to keep your ears open at all times.

"I really want to fill in the gaps in history. Rather than speak, film or write about things people have done hundreds and hundreds of times, I try to find who has not been presented in history, whose voice haven't we heard. I pick the stories for that reason."

She also wants to bring positive and inspiring stories to people.

"As a species, we have done incredible things. What can appear on phone, computer, or TV screen can be very negative. But we don't live in a totally negative world, so it's important to get those positive stories out," Hughes believes.

She emphasized that her job as a historian is to read between the lines and find the truth about a moment, because a large part of history is public relations—the desire to leave a better impression of ourselves.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Ringvaade"

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Estonian women's badminton team record historic win to reach Euro finals

12:14

Watch again: December 2025 Global Estonian virtual forum Updated

11:35

Video | British historian Bettany Hughes: Estonians are really conversational people

10:49

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

10:00

Three drivers to take over Ott Tänak's Hyundai WRC seat in 2026

09:14

Local businesses concerned over impact of Via Baltica's Pärnu highway bypass

08:32

Former Spain national team player Curro Torres steps down as Levadia manager

07:56

Reform MP: No horse-trading going on over gambling tax

05.12

Bird flu detected in five chickens and one fox in Harju County

05.12

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

05.12

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

05.12

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

05.12

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

05.12

MP: First the president vetoed Russian church law, now it's language requirements

05.12

Santa Claus isn't coming to Toompea: MPs end long-standing Christmas tradition

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

03.12

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

05.12

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo