Scottish punk legends The Exploited to appear in concert in Tallinn

Legendary Scottish second-wave punk band The Exploited are to play live in Tallinn in July, following the postponement of the gig earlier this year.

The band had been supposed to perform in Estonia in early February at the Paavli Kultuurivabrik in Tallinn, but the gig was postponed due to the singer's health problems.

Now it will go ahead at the same venue on July 18, this time outdoors.

The band have played in Tallinn before, most recently in 2019.

Founded in Edinburgh in 1980 and led by singer and frontman Wattie Buchan, The Exploited is considered one of the central names of the UK82 movement, an aggressive, fast-paced subgenre of punk rock that emerged in the U.K. in the early 1980s. Their music also influenced the later development of hardcore as well as thrash and crossover metal. The albums "Punk's Not Dead" (1981), "Troops of Tomorrow" (1982), and "Let's Start a War..." (1983) helped shape and accelerate the second wave of British street punk in the early '80s, and they released several more studio albums, though the most recent, "Fuck the System," came out back in 2003. Despite this, the band has continued to perform actively.

In addition to Buchan, the band comprises Gary Sullivan, also known as Gman, Irish Rob (Robert Halkett), and Steve Campbell.

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