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Van Gogh immersive exhibition to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi

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The Van Gogh immersive exhibition will open in Telliskivi in June 2026.
The Van Gogh immersive exhibition will open in Telliskivi in June 2026. Source: Poco popkunstimuuseumi pressimaterjal
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An international immersive exhibition dedicated to the works of Van Gogh will open at Telliskivi Creative City in Tallinn on June 18.

The exhibition will take place in premises specially built for the exhibition, located next to the Von Krahl Theatre building.

The exhibition has travelled to dozens of cities around the world, including Tokyo, New York, London, Berlin and Brussels, and has been visited by more than 10 million people in total.

The exhibition is being brought to Estonian audiences by the Poco pop art museum, which, since 2024 has brought three international immersive exhibitions to Estonia: "The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind", "Da Vinci Genius" and "Art of the Brick".

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