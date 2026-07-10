Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

We are now into the quarterfinals stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, and many people wanting to see games with a crowd and atmosphere will be heading to pubs, bars and other venues in Estonia.

There is quite a bewildering array of these nowadays so here is an incomplete guide to places in Tallinn and beyond, where you can catch all the action on the big screen, drink in hand.

Watch outdoors

For starters you needn't even go to the pub to watch. From today, Friday, July 10, the City of Tallinn (link in Estonian) is erecting a giant screen in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), showing two of the four quarter finals and all the remaining matches after that.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Culture and Sports Monika Haukanõmm (Center) called it a "completely different experience from sitting on your sofa at home," bringing "a shared gathering place where passionate supporters, people enjoying the city in summer, where everyone eager to be part of a major sporting occasion can come together."

The 12-by-7-meter screen is to show the Belgium v Spain quarterfinal match, kickoff 10:00 p.m. on July 10, with the hotly anticipated Norway v England quarterfinal showdown to follow at midnight on the Saturday.

Both semi-finals follow on Tuesday July 14 and Wednesday July 15, kickoff at 10 p.m. in each case.

After a couple days' breather, on Saturday July 18, the third-fourth place playoff match will be shown, kicking off at midnight.

The final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey follows with a 10 p.m kickoff - pre-match broadcast starting at 9.30 p.m., on Sunday, July 19.

The city says it will be siting the screen so that it can be viewed from much of the square, while temporary restrooms and trash cans are to be provided, as is on-site security. Screenings go ahead come rain or shine, so spectators are advised to dress accordingly.

Tallinn authorities say they would like to remind attendees that the general rules of conduct in public spaces apply. Given the late kickoff of all the games, public transport schedules have been amended too, with weekend nightbus routes to be extended to week nights where matches are taking place.

If you prefer a seaside setting, you can watch on Tallinn's Pirita Beach, but be sure to turn up early as entry is limited to 1,000.

Which venues are showing the games?

A non-exhaustive list of pubs, bars and other hotspots, including a cinema, in the capital who have announced they will showing games is as follows:

D'Boiss Club Bespoke, Vene 2.

Hell Hunt, Pikk 39.

Kino Sõprus, Vana-Posti 8.

Mad Murphy's Irish Bar, Mündi 2.

Nimeta, Suur-Kaarja 4.

O'Learys Sports Bar, Kristiine keskus, Endla 45.

Olybet Sports Bar, Harju 6.

Paavli Kultuurivabrik cultural center, Paavli 7.

Pudel Baar, Telliskivi 62.

Uba ja Humal, Võrgu 3.

Unibet Sports Bar, Vana-Viru 13.

The Tere Tallinn Instagram account has compiled these and other places showing the games here.

Outside Tallinn

Beyond the capital, Loore Lookal (Raatuse 2) and The Irish Embassy (Raekoja plats) are both venues in Tartu which come recommended. As one former colleague at ERR put it, "other than that just the usual pubs" will be showing matches in the university town.

If you're in Pärnu, you can watch at the Düün Beach Club on Mere pst 15, or at Sweet Rosie's Irish Pub on Munga 2, among many other venues in Estonia's summer capital.

Finally, if you have to stay in, ETV and ETV2 are carrying all the live games with Estonian-language commentary, free to watch inside Estonia. More info is here.

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