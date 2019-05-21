The e-Governance Academy's 5th annual conference on the topic focuses on the topic of digital transformation and how governments and regions are implementing their policies. ERR News provides livestream coverage of the event. For an overview of the sessions covered, see below the video player in the article.

Livestream schedule:

Tuesday, 21 May

09:30-11:00: Keynote speeches and panel discussion

Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia

Fabrizio Hochschild, Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations

Andrus Ansip, European Commission Vice-President

11:30-12:30: Building smart societies: a blueprint for action

Ravi Shankar Chaturvedi, Co-investigator & Head, Digital Planet at the Fletcher School, Tufts University

13:30-14:10: Digital transformation & roadmaps: Canada and Rwanda

Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda

Shauneen Furlong, Professor at University of Ottawa

Linnar Viik, Programme Director of Smart Government, e-Government Academy

14:10-14:50: Panel discussion & audience participation: managing the complexity of digital transformation

Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda

Shauneen Furlong, Professor at University of Ottawa

Linnar Viik, Moderator, Programme Director of Smart Government, e-Government Academy

15:40–16:20: Cross-border cooperation for digital transformation

Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa

Kevin O'Neil, Associate Director, The Rockefeller Foundation

Vivian Loonela, European Commission



16:20–17:00: Panel discussion & audience participation: challenges and opportunities in cross-border cooperation

Lacina Koné,CEO of Smart Africa

Kevin O'Neil, Associate Director, The Rockefeller Foundation

Vivian Loonela, Moderator, European Commission



Wednesday, 22 May

09:00-09:20: Welcome speech

Kert Kingo (EKRE), Minister of Foreign Trade and IT of Estonia



09:20-10:30: Lessons learnt in Armenia, Bangladesh, Mauritius and the Kurdistan region, Iraq

Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Armenia

Zunaid Ahmed, State Minister of ICT, Bangladesh

Yogida Sawmynaden, Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mauritius

Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq

Luukas Ilves, Moderator, Advisor to the Lisbon Council

11:15-11:55: Digital transformation driven by cities

Marko Turpeinen, Director, EIT Digital Finland

Tak Nagumo, Managing Executive at Mitsubishi UFH Research and Consulting

Toomas Sepp, Head of the City Office, Tallinn



11:55-12:35: Panel discussion & audience participation: supercities change digital services landscape

Marko Turpeinen, Director, EIT Digital Finland

Tak Nagumo, Managing Executive at Mitsubishi UFH Research and Consulting

Toomas Sepp, Moderator, Head of City Office, Tallinn

13:30-14:10: Innovations that fuel digital transformation

Côme Berbain, State Chief Technology Officer of France

Oleg V. Petrov, Programme Coordinator, World Bank

Natalia Aristimuño Pérez, Head of Interoperability Unit at European Commission



14:10-14:50: Panel discussion & audience participation: creation of common culture and cooperation for digital transformation

Côme Berbain, State Chief Technology Officer of France

Oleg V. Petrov, Programme Coordinator, World Bank

Moderator: Natalia Aristimuño Pérez, Head of Interoperability Unit at European Commission

15:15-16:00: Catch the future, or the future will catch you!

Liselotte Lyngsø, Managing partner, Future Navigator



16:00-16:30: Outcomes of the conference, closing remarks

Hannes Astok, Deputy Director, e-Government Academy