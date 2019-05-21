LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation ({{commentsTotal}})
The e-Governance Academy's 5th annual conference on the topic focuses on the topic of digital transformation and how governments and regions are implementing their policies. ERR News provides livestream coverage of the event. For an overview of the sessions covered, see below the video player in the article.
Livestream schedule:
Tuesday, 21 May
09:30-11:00: Keynote speeches and panel discussion
Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia
Fabrizio Hochschild, Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
Andrus Ansip, European Commission Vice-President
11:30-12:30: Building smart societies: a blueprint for action
Ravi Shankar Chaturvedi, Co-investigator & Head, Digital Planet at the Fletcher School, Tufts University
13:30-14:10: Digital transformation & roadmaps: Canada and Rwanda
Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda
Shauneen Furlong, Professor at University of Ottawa
Linnar Viik, Programme Director of Smart Government, e-Government Academy
14:10-14:50: Panel discussion & audience participation: managing the complexity of digital transformation
Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda
Shauneen Furlong, Professor at University of Ottawa
Linnar Viik, Moderator, Programme Director of Smart Government, e-Government Academy
15:40–16:20: Cross-border cooperation for digital transformation
Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa
Kevin O'Neil, Associate Director, The Rockefeller Foundation
Vivian Loonela, European Commission
16:20–17:00: Panel discussion & audience participation: challenges and opportunities in cross-border cooperation
Lacina Koné,CEO of Smart Africa
Kevin O'Neil, Associate Director, The Rockefeller Foundation
Vivian Loonela, Moderator, European Commission
Wednesday, 22 May
09:00-09:20: Welcome speech
Kert Kingo (EKRE), Minister of Foreign Trade and IT of Estonia
09:20-10:30: Lessons learnt in Armenia, Bangladesh, Mauritius and the Kurdistan region, Iraq
Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Armenia
Zunaid Ahmed, State Minister of ICT, Bangladesh
Yogida Sawmynaden, Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mauritius
Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq
Luukas Ilves, Moderator, Advisor to the Lisbon Council
11:15-11:55: Digital transformation driven by cities
Marko Turpeinen, Director, EIT Digital Finland
Tak Nagumo, Managing Executive at Mitsubishi UFH Research and Consulting
Toomas Sepp, Head of the City Office, Tallinn
11:55-12:35: Panel discussion & audience participation: supercities change digital services landscape
Marko Turpeinen, Director, EIT Digital Finland
Tak Nagumo, Managing Executive at Mitsubishi UFH Research and Consulting
Toomas Sepp, Moderator, Head of City Office, Tallinn
13:30-14:10: Innovations that fuel digital transformation
Côme Berbain, State Chief Technology Officer of France
Oleg V. Petrov, Programme Coordinator, World Bank
Natalia Aristimuño Pérez, Head of Interoperability Unit at European Commission
14:10-14:50: Panel discussion & audience participation: creation of common culture and cooperation for digital transformation
Côme Berbain, State Chief Technology Officer of France
Oleg V. Petrov, Programme Coordinator, World Bank
Moderator: Natalia Aristimuño Pérez, Head of Interoperability Unit at European Commission
15:15-16:00: Catch the future, or the future will catch you!
Liselotte Lyngsø, Managing partner, Future Navigator
16:00-16:30: Outcomes of the conference, closing remarks
Hannes Astok, Deputy Director, e-Government Academy
