President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

The 5th annual e-Governance Conference, to be held in Tallinn May 21-22, will focus on digital transformation and the measures governments and regions are implementing, and also introduce several case studies from EU as well as African countries, as well as Canada and Japan.

President Kersti Kaljulaid will open the conference on Tuesday. ERR News will carry the conference's livestream as well.

The two-day conference assembles more than 40 experts and leaders in the different areas of digital development. Keynote speakers include Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip and UN Assistant Secretary-General Fabrizio Hochschild.

Speakers also include Ravi Shankar Chaturvedi of Tufts University, one of the creators of the Digital Evolution Index https://sites.tufts.edu/digitalplanet/tag/digital-evolution-index/ tracing the development of individual societies, as well as France's chief technology officer, Côme Berbain, among many representatives of countries as well as global businesses.

A highlight of the conference is the visit of the Faroe Islands' representatives. The Faroe Islands are an autonomous country of the Kingdom of Denmark who, instead of joining the Danish information infrastructure, have opted for Estonia's X-Road system in a bid to build their own. The program's representatives will talk about the challenges and motivation behind implementing the Estonian system.

For a complete list of speakers, please click here. An overview of the conference's different panels and events is available here.

