Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

BNS
Aerial bomb found in Soldina village, Ida-Viru County.
Aerial bomb found in Soldina village, Ida-Viru County. Source: Eastern Rescue Centre
Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialists are to disarm a large aerial bomb unearthed in Soldina village last week at Sirgala Training Area. A section of Tallinn-Narva Highway in Ida-Viru County will be closed temporarily on Monday evening to ensure the bomb's safe transport.

The Rescue Board will shut down traffic on the 206-208 kilometers of Tallinn-Narva Highway at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday to ensure the safe transport of the aerial bomb to Sirgala Training Ground, the authority said.

Traffic will be shut down for a period of 15-20 minutes, and will be regulated by the police.

Last week, a local resident found an explosive in the Ida-Viru County village of Soldina EOD experts determined that the explosive was a 250-kilogram aerial bomb located half a meter below the surface.

Rauno Raidloo, head of the Rescue Board's EOD team in Eastern Estonia, said that the explosive is a Soviet FAB-250 general-purpose aerial bomb containing approximately 122 kilograms of explosives. A similar bomb was found in Soldina three years ago as well.

The explosive is to be destroyed at Sirgala Training Ground.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

rescue boardexplosive ordnance disposal


