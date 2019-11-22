Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

The Estonian Navy and Air Force marked their 101st anniversaries on Thursday.

The navy held a ceremony at Mine Habour in north Tallinn.

As one of the three Estonian Defense Forces, the main purpose of the Navy is to protect Estonia's territorial integrity and national interests at sea.

The Navy's main area of ​​activity is mine clearance and maritime awareness. Annual mine clearance operations reduce the potential risks associated with historic explosives by making maritime routes safer for both civilian and naval fleets.

The Estonian Air Force also celebrated its 101st anniversary on Thursday and held a memorial service to commemorate those who had died in service.

The Estonian Air Force controls the airspace of the state and ensures the air defense of strategic objects. The Air Force's priority is to provide air surveillance and host nation support. It is responsible for all air operations in Estonia.

