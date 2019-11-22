ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Air Force celebrate 101st anniversary.
Estonian Air Force celebrate 101st anniversary. Source: mil.ee
News

The Estonian Navy and Air Force marked their 101st anniversaries on Thursday.

The navy held a ceremony at Mine Habour in north Tallinn.

As one of the three Estonian Defense Forces, the main purpose of the Navy is to protect Estonia's territorial integrity and national interests at sea. 

The Navy's main area of ​​activity is mine clearance and maritime awareness. Annual mine clearance operations reduce the potential risks associated with historic explosives by making maritime routes safer for both civilian and naval fleets.  

 

The Estonian Air Force also celebrated its 101st anniversary on Thursday and held a memorial service to commemorate those who had died in service.

The Estonian Air Force controls the airspace of the state and ensures the air defense of strategic objects. The Air Force's priority is to provide air surveillance and host nation support. It is responsible for all air operations in Estonia.

 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian defence forces
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:43

Estonians' drive to buy alcohol in Latvia subsiding

14:16

OECD: Estonian government should reconsider its pension reform

13:47

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings

13:04

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

12:38

Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

12:15

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

11:46

Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

11:14

Helme: EKRE still backs Järvik

10:50

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

10:28

Mulgimaa leaders hold first joint sitting in Taagepera

10:07

Järvik: I haven't lied or misled the public

09:30

Reinsalu defends friendship with Hungary

09:04

Tartu Christmas tree put up on Friday

08:32

Police not opening criminal proceedings into Kaja Kallas online threats

21.11

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

21.11

Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

21.11

What the papers say: World security realities have changed

21.11

Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

21.11

Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

21.11

Secretary of State: Political decision on Järvik is for prime minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: