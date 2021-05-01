Ex-minister: Foreigners should speak Estonian after six months in country

If a foreign citizen living in Estonia for more than 180 days cannot speak the local language, we have a problem, in that it could ultimately pose a threat to Estonia's language, culture and identity, IT entrepreneur and former minister Kaimar Karu told investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress recently.

Karu was an IT and foreign trade minister affiliated to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and served a little less than 180 days in the role, from November 2019 to April 2020.

In a long interview with Eesti Ekspress' Mikk Salu (link in Estonian), Karu also talked about his brief stint as IT and foreign trade minister and how it came about, namely by invitation from EKRE, and any future plans on reentering politics.

"If a foreigner arrives in Estonia not speaking Estonian, I do not see a problem," Karu said, adding that "If he or she does not speak Estonian at all on the 181st day, then we do have a problem - there are just 1.3 million of us, and we cannot afford to be sloppy about our language and culture."

Karu: Two-to-three months long enough to commence integration process

What the significance of 180 days was Karu did not mention, though citizens of "third" countries, meaning primarily non-EU/EEA states, though the definition sometimes excludes citizens of the North American and antipodean countries, as well as Japan, the U.K. and a handful of others, depending on the topic being talked about.

Third country citizens usually have to apply for temporary residence permits in the first instance, if they wish to stay.

Karu added that two-to-three months was enough time for a foreign national to take advantage of Estonian hospitality and for the integration process to begin, a few months after which the individual ought to start speaking Estonian – if they still failed to do so after two or three years, that would mean the burden on integration had passed away from the foreigner and on to the Estonian populace, he said.

Karu did not define what level would constitute speaking Estonian, however.

The Common European Framework (CEF) for languages, devised by the Council for Europe, divides levels into six stages, from A1 (beginner) through A2 (elementary), B1 and B2 (intermediate) to C1 and C2 (proficiency speakers).

B1 is the level required for citizenship.

Former minister: Need to walk line between tolerance and 'woke-ness'

Karu added that while boosting tolerance in Estonian society was desirable: "We run the risk of crossing the line and falling down a hole where some people feel like things are a complete mess and others feel that the very right thing is being done. But then tolerance ebbs away," adding that he would not want to see Estonia reach the level of "woke-ness" as found in, say, the U.S., where he has traveled for work extensively, or the U.K., where he resided and worked for many years ahead of becoming IT minister, in November 2019.

"It seems to me that our lives have already become so good that we are now importing problems, including the problem of racism, as it exists elsewhere," he added, stressing that there are racists in Estonia, but that he did not want the pendulum to swing so far the other way that articles appeared in serious publications which claimed that cheese, or mathematics, were racist – something he said he had observed elsewhere.

Interviewer Mikk Salu touched on another dichotomy in the labor market where, on the one hand foreign software developers at some of Estonia's flagship tech companies could be picking up gross salaries in the €3,000-€4,000 per month-range (the average gross monthly wage in Estonia is a little under €1,500 - ed.) , meaning significant sums would be paid via social tax into state coffers, other foreign nationals who may not speak Estonian but who work as couriers or taxi drivers – again for the same types of companies – may not be seen as a such a boon to society, which Karu answered by saying that while most Estonians could communicate in English, expecting them to do so was not right with regards to interaction as as service sector customer, and again, the onus is on the foreigner to learn Estonian.

Karu would pick Ratas over Helme as prime minister

Karu's time as IT and entrepreneurship minister came as the result of an invitation from the most anti-immigrant party in Estonia, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) which, while Karu did not join the party, could also be put in context – although from two leaders, Jüri Ratas (Center) and EKRE leader Martin Helme, Karu said that he would go for Ratas as prime minister of choice (which he indeed was, from November 2016-January this year - ed.).

Karu denied that he had been drafted in to fix one of EKRE's bugbears at the time, its claims that the e-voting system in Estonia was unreliable and insecure, noting that after several years in London he moved closer back towards activities in his home country, first by being involved in the Information Technology Foundation for Education (HITSA), culminating in an invite to the ministerial post from then-finance minister Martin Helme (whose father, Mart, was still party leader and interior minister at the time – ed.).

While he would not name the mutual friend who brokered the deal, Karu denied that it was the same investment banker who mediated on the controversial hiring of U.S. lawyer Louis Freeh.

Karu: Can't say 100 percent if coming back to politics or not

In the event, Karu's stint as minister was tumultuous and ended in his being removed and replaced by Raul Siem – the fourth person to hold the post in under a year as EKRE struggled to fill the role.

EKRE left office in January with the collapse of the previous coalition, and the role of IT and foreign trade minister is now held by Andres Sütt (Reform).

As to whether having served for, but not in, a party like EKRE, Karu said that he did not think it would harm his work prospects in London or Paris, say, since his IT track record spoke for itself and that few people took an interest in Estonian politics in any case.

While Karu says he has been courted by the major political parties ahead of October's local elections, ironically the one party that has not contacted him is EKRE, and although he would not be drawn on whether he would run for any party, he said: "I can't say 100 percent that I'm not running, but right now I feel like I don't have anyone among the Estonian parties in whose ranks I feel good."

The full Eesti Ekspress interview (in Estonian) is here.

