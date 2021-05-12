Jõhvi gets military-style cleanup

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel from the base at Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, are taking part in a spring cleanup in the region, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday night.

The event is an annual one, but was missed last year due to the pandemic.

Around 100 or so EDF personnel from the 1st Infantry Brigade will join forces with Jõhvi municipal government staff to clear up those areas that require it, including one zone which will actually see a light traffic road built between the camp and the town center.

--

