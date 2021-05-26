Global Estonia Report: May 26– June 2

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Return of the Global Estonian Youth Virtual Days

For the second year in a row, the non-profit Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik (Estonian Worldwide Youth Network) is organizing the 2021 Global Estonian Youth Virtual Days via Zoom! On two consecutive Saturdays—June 5 and June 12 young people with Estonian roots will gather to reflect on Estonian identity across borders.

The aim of the virtual days is to unite Estonians between the ages of 14 and 35 across the world by providing a platform for discussion about our Estonian identity. It is an opportunity to keep in touch with our Estonian roots and get to know other Estonians regardless of their location. Last year's Virtual Days clearly showed that this is an exceptional opportunity to be in a common virtual space with almost 100 Estonian young people from more than 20 different countries!

This year's main topics are moving to Estonia and returning to Estonia (June 5) and language learning (June 12).

Registration is open for Estonian e-courses at the Global School

Registration for e-courses at the Global School (Üleilmakool) are now open for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Global School of the Association of Education in Estonian provides Estonian children living outside Estonia with the opportunity to take e-courses, and is in charge of developing e-basic school (lower-secondary education).

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavours and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Global Estonian artists: send in your artwork for the Kalevipoeg Art Contest

EKKT (the Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto) is inviting Estonians around the world to submit your art for the 2021 Kalevipoeg Art Contest, with prizes and other exciting prospects in store for the winners (adult and children's categories) of the competition.

Kalevipoeg (Son of Kalev) is an Estonian epic poem written by Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald in 1853. The purpose of this contest is to re-introduce this national Estonian epic poem to today's younger generation. The deadline is June 24th.

Estonian Institute is looking for the most exciting language games from around the world

For the third year, the Estonian Institute is organizing worldwide Estonian language week "KeelEST" taking place on the first week of October, 2021. This time the topic of the week is games and playing. This is why they are looking for all kinds of linguistic and word games (like Scrabble) from all over the world.

Submit your selection!

Listen to the World Estonian View ("Hajala ringvaade") podcast

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian commmunities abroad.

Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning for "Hajala ringvaade" Host Maarja Merivoo-Parro discusses and talks with Estonians in the Middle East in last Sunday's episode (in Estonian).

Upcoming Online Events

Webinar: Coping with Cultural Shock (June 2, online)

Have you moved to Estonia and experienced a bigger cultural shock than you expected? People are unalike, weather is contrasting and even food tastes different! And on top of that we have to live through Covid-19 pandemic?! What now? Well, good thing is that we can learn from other's experiences to get over this fairly quickly.

The International House of Estonia is glad to present a lively discussion on the ups and downs and do's and don'ts of settling in.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 5, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-35 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

Estonian Worldwide Youth Network: Virtual Days 2021 (June 12, online)

The Estonian Worldwide Youth Network (Ülemaailmne Eesti Noortevõrgustik or ÜENV) is inviting all active Estonian youth aged 14-35 to participate at the Virtual Days 2021 event.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!