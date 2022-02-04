More than 1,400 influenza cases confirmed last week

News
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative).
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

There were 1,450 confirmed cases of influenza across Estonia over the last seven days, an increase of 13 percent compared to the week before.

In total, more than 8,000 people contacted their doctors with suspected respiratory viruses. The highest number were in Pärnu County, Tartu County, Lääne County, Rapla County and Narva County.

The virus is widespread, the Health Board said, and school children make up 45 percent of cases. However, the number of working-age people contracting influence is starting to rise, increasing from 28 percent to 44 percent last week.

The trend shows it is first caught in schools and is then passed to parents and then elderly, who often need hospital treatment.

Twelve patients were admitted to hospital last week. Since the start of the flu season, 83 people have needed treatment.

Three people over the age of 70 died and none were vaccinated against the flu.

So far, 3,218 cases of influenza have been diagnosed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Electricity average price to nearly halve between Friday and Saturday

14:44

More than 1,400 influenza cases confirmed last week

14:14

Court bars PPA from dismissing employees who lack coronavirus certificate

13:41

State secretary wants to put more civil servants on fixed-term contracts

13:12

Pig-farming facing economic crisis

12:46

Healthcare workers can return to work before end of quarantine period

12:15

Saaremaa mayor: Ferry ticket price hike harming tourism

11:26

School leaders' body in favor of removing final exams at basic schools

10:55

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

10:18

First five Eesti Laul finalists picked

09:55

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

09:26

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

08:54

Poll: Dissatisfaction with performance of prime minister, government rises

03.02

Ministry chief: Recent US responses to Russia not concerning for Estonia

03.02

Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

03.02

Gasoline prices reach all-time record again

03.02

High electricity prices not forcing cultural institutions to close doors

03.02

First five finalists of Eesti Laul to be announced Thursday

03.02

Enterprise minister suggests lifting 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew

03.02

Government agrees district heating compensation rate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonia suspends all oil transit from Belarus Updated

09:26

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

03.02

Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

10:55

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

09:55

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

03.02

Riigikogu member, volunteer rescue worker dies

02.02

Maris Jesse: Coronavirus certificate no longer needed

03.02

Covid certification rule to end February 21 if hospital rates low enough

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: