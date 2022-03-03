Gallery: Lidl opens 8 stores across Estonia

German discount supermarket Lidl has finally opened in Estonia with eight stores opening across the country on Thursday.

Five of the stores opened in Tallinn and one each in Tartu, Pärnu and Narva. The stores will sell their own brand and some Estonian products.

The Tallinn stores are located on Sõpruse puiestee, Karjavälja tänav, Raadiku tänav, Tähesaju tee and Rannamõisa tee.

Tartu's store is situation in Annelinn on Kalda tee, on Riia maantee in Pärnu and Tallinna maantee in Narva.

The company said it has invested more than €80 million in Estonia and created more than 1,000 jobs.

--

