Estonian swimmer Zirk breaks national record to reach world semi-finals

On the third day of the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Estonia's Kregor Zirk and Aleksa Gold were in action. Zirk set a new Estonian record of 1.56,13 in the preliminary round of the men's 200m butterfly to secure a place in this evening's semi-finals.

Zirk, who shaved 50 hundredths of a second off his own Estonian record, finished third in his heat, behind world record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary and the USA's Trenton Julian. Zirk's time was enough to put him in ninth place overall for the round, while Milak was the quickest in the heats with a time of 1.54,10.

The semi-finals of the men's butterfly will start this evening at 20:35 and can be seen live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal.

In the women's 200m freestyle, Aleksa Gold finished ninth in her heat with a time of 2.03,46, meaning the Estonian misses out on a place in the semi-finals. Gold ended up in 28th place overall, 4.56 seconds behind the time required to make the last semi-final place. China's Junxuan Yang recorded the fastest time in the heats, finishing in 1.56,58.

Before the race:

Aleksa Gold, who finished 29th in the women's 100m backstroke on Sunday, will compete in the 200m freestyle on Monday. Gold will compete in the fifth heat, which starts at 10.33.

Gold faces stiff competition from Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey who took home two silvers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak of Canada, who will both appear in the same heat as the Estonian.

After finishing 20th in the men's 400m freestyle on Saturday, Kregor Zirk will represent Estonia today in the 200m butterfly. Zirk begins in the fifth heat at 10.52, where he is up against world record holder and home crowd favorite Kristof Milak of Hungary.

Should Gold and Zirk be successful in their heats, they will go on to compete in the semi-finals later today. The women's 200m freestyle semis start at 20.15, while the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals get underway at 20.35.

You can follow the progress of Estonia's swimmers in Budapest live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal with commentary in Estonian from Helar Osila and Martin Liivamägi.

