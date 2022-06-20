Estonian swimmer Zirk breaks national record to reach world semi-finals

News
{{1655710080000 | amCalendar}}
Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: Karli Saul
News

On the third day of the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Estonia's Kregor Zirk and Aleksa Gold were in action. Zirk set a new Estonian record of 1.56,13 in the preliminary round of the men's 200m butterfly to secure a place in this evening's semi-finals.

Zirk, who shaved 50 hundredths of a second off his own Estonian record, finished third in his heat, behind world record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary and the USA's Trenton Julian. Zirk's time was enough to put him in ninth place overall for the round, while Milak was the quickest in the heats with a time of 1.54,10.

The semi-finals of the men's butterfly will start this evening at 20:35 and can be seen live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal.

In the women's 200m freestyle, Aleksa Gold finished ninth in her heat with a time of 2.03,46, meaning the Estonian misses out on a place in the semi-finals. Gold ended up in 28th place overall, 4.56 seconds behind the time required to make the last semi-final place. China's Junxuan Yang recorded the fastest time in the heats, finishing in 1.56,58.

Before the race:

Aleksa Gold, who finished 29th in the women's 100m backstroke on Sunday, will compete in the 200m freestyle on Monday. Gold will compete in the fifth heat, which starts at 10.33.

Gold faces stiff competition from Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey who took home two silvers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak of Canada, who will both appear in the same heat as the Estonian.

After finishing 20th in the men's 400m freestyle on Saturday, Kregor Zirk will represent Estonia today in the 200m butterfly. Zirk begins in the fifth heat at 10.52, where he is up against world record holder and home crowd favorite Kristof Milak of Hungary.

Should Gold and Zirk be successful in their heats, they will go on to compete in the semi-finals later today. The women's 200m freestyle semis start at 20.15, while the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals get underway at 20.35.

You can follow the progress of Estonia's swimmers in Budapest live on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal with commentary in Estonian from Helar Osila and Martin Liivamägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Rectors: Underfunding Estonian higher education is a security risk

15:53

Estonia opens honorary consul in Mozambique

15:26

Tallinn launches capital-wide poetry trail

14:59

43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

14:37

It will no longer be possible to bring alcohol from Russia after July 10

14:03

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum to open museum on Naissaar Island

13:49

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

13:35

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times

13:03

Principal: French Lyceum fosters understanding between Estonia and France

12:34

Ilmar Raag: Soviet monuments belong in the past

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

09:49

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

10:53

Students struggling as Tartu rents rise

19.06

Archeologists find burnt grains at Rosma ancient settlement site

19.06

Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

18.06

LNG capacity due to be ready in Estonia by end of November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: